Volbeat announce ‘special’ European tour

Volbeat have announced a European tour for August and September next year – and frontman Michael Poulsen has promised it’ll be a “special” experience for fans.
The band released sixth album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie in June, which is the second Volbeat title to feature former Anthrax guitarist Rob Caggiano and the first without bassist Anders Kjolholm.
Poulsen says: “We always aim to continue to grow with each tour. It’s of paramount importance to raise the bar and bring the fans something truly special in gratitude for the support they show.
“Performing a setlist that presents songs we have never performed live, alongside the hits and new creations, will make it special for the audience and ourselves.
“This is going to be a special run – one that all of us look forward to bringing to life.”
Poulsen recently reflected on his early days as a member of metal band Dominus, and argued that he modern way of promoting music “doesn’t have a soul.”
Volbeat European tour 2017
Aug 23: Hamburg Open Air am Volkspark, Germany
Aug 24: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
Aug 26: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Aug 28: Moenchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany
Aug 30: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland
Sep 01: Graz Messe Graz, Austria
Sep 03: Schweinfurt Willy-Sachs Stadion, Germany
Sep 05: Eindhoven Strijp, Netherlands
Sep 07: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Sep 09: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden