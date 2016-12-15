Ace Frehley on Kiss return: Maybe Gene will pop question soon

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has spoken once again about the possibility that he’ll reunite with the band.

In a light-hearted comment he wonders if bassist Gene Simmons will extend an invitation when the pair meet next month.

Speculation has increased in recent months that Frehley will return to take part in a farewell tour that’s thought to be pencilled in for 2018. The rumours were fuelled by frontman Paul Stanley’s guest appearance on Frehley’s solo album.

The original Space Ace said earlier this month that it was a “possibility” and added that, despite media reports, he’d remained friends with his former colleagues through thick and thin.

Asked about 2018, Frehley tells Talking Metal: “I haven’t heard anything from Paul and Gene – although I did get a text from Gene the other day, wanting to come see me perform this January.

“Maybe he’ll pop the big question. Who knows?”

He adds: “Whatever happens, we’re all good. It’s all good.”

His words echo his sentiments of earlier this month when he said: “Those guys run the show these days. I’m doing my thing and they’re doing their thing. If it happens it would be great. If it doesn’t, I’ll be fine and they’ll be fine.”

Frehley co-founded the band in 1973 and left nine years later, returning in 1996 then departing again in 2002. He was replaced by Tommy Thayer. Kiss recently announced a tour of Europe and the UK for May 2017.

Kiss European tour 2017

May 01: Moscow Olympiski, Russia

May 04: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

May 06: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

May 07: Oslo Spekrun, Norway

May 09: Horsens Forum, Denmark

May 10: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

May 12: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

May 13: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

May 15: Torino Pala Alpitour, Italy

May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 18: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 20: Brno BCC, Czech Republic

May 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 23: Franfurt Festhalle, German

May 24: Rotterdam Ahoy, Holland

May 27: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

May 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 30: Manchester Arena, U

May 31: London O2 Arena, UK

