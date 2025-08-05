Watch one of the most dramatic makeovers of 2025, as Davey Havok turns into goth rock Frank Zappa for new AFI anthem Behind The Clock

AFI have released a new song, announced their next album and let their frontman grow a frankly disarming moustache.

The horror-punk-turned-goth-rock quartet put out the single Behind The Clock today (August 5), accompanying it with a music video that shows off singer Davey Havok’s large and brand new piece of face furniture. Watch and listen below.

The song precedes the release of Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…, which is due out on August 3 via Run For Cover Records. The band’s 12th album, it’s now available for preorder.

The Behind The Clock video was directed by Gilbert Trejo, who’s previously directed for Jerry Cantrell and Jack White and is the son of Machete, Spy Kids and From Dusk Till Dawn actor Danny Trejo.

Gilbert says of the new clip: “We wanted the video to feel like you’re seeing something you shouldn’t. In effect you are, because that’s how Davey writes lyrics. He’s expressing himself so openly, that you’re let behind this curtain. It’s a world that most artists don’t cut to, marrow deep.”

Havok has also offered a comment from behind his recently-grown lip-tickler, saying: “Gilbert’s video has sublimated the essence of Behind The Clock. His vision and expertise is inspiring. Working with him was a privilege and utter joy. He is an artist of the purest form.”

Silver Bleeds The Black Sun… will be AFI’s first album in four years, following the release of Bodies in 2021. In 2022, Louder called Bodies the sixth-best of the band’s 11 albums, with journalist Stephen Hill writing: “It’s as 80s as necking a bottle of Babysham while watching Miami Vice, but AFI pull it off with aplomb.”

AFI will next perform live on September 14, when they play the Four Chord Music Festival in Washington, Pennsylvania. The band will start a North American headline tour at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin on September 30 and wrap it up at the Soma in San Diego, California on November 5. They’re also booked to appear at Corona Capital festival in Mexico City on November 16.