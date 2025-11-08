Watch official footage of Lamb of God performing new single Sepsis live at Aftershock
Lamb of God release pro-shot live video for new single Sepsis – captured at Aftershock Festival 2025
Lamb of God have released an official live performance video for new single Sepsis.
The footage was captured during the band's set at Aftershock Festival in California in October, just a day after the track was released via Century Media Records on October 2.
It is the first piece of original music to come from the Richmond, Virginia-based band since their 11th album Omens came out in October 2022.
The live recording can be viewed below.
Before launching into the song, frontman Randy Blythe tells the Aftershock audience: "We put out a new song yesterday. It's never been played before, ever, in front of anyone. Y'all wanna hear a new fucking song? This song is about a national sickness. It's called Sepsis."
When the single was released, guitarist Mark Morton said: "Sepsis is a celebration of the very underground local bands here in Richmond that we really admired when we were just forming Burn the Priest (their pre-Lamb of God band).
"Bands like Breadwinner, Sliang Laos and Ladyfinger – though they never got widespread attention outside of Richmond, those were the bands we listened to all the time.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
"The song references that stuff in a way that's a direct line to where we were coming from when we were in the basement writing our earliest material together."
Lamb of God have a number of festival dates lined up for 2026.
Lamb of God 2026 live dates
May 14: Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival Columbus, OH
Jul 24: Hills Of Rock, Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Jul 27: Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Râșnov, Romania
Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 05: Vagos Open Air, LisboN
Aug 06: Alcatraz Open Air, Kortrijk, Belgium
Aug 06-09: Bloodstock Open Air, Walton-on-Trent, UK
Aug 12-16: Summer Breeze, Dinkelsbühl, Germany
Aug 13-15: Reload Festival, Sulingen, Germany
Aug 14-16: Dynamo Metalfest, Eindhoven, Netherlands
Oct 30: Headbangers Boat Miami, FL
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.