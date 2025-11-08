Watch official footage of Lamb of God performing new single Sepsis live at Aftershock

Lamb of God have released an official live performance video for new single Sepsis.

The footage was captured during the band's set at Aftershock Festival in California in October, just a day after the track was released via Century Media Records on October 2.

It is the first piece of original music to come from the Richmond, Virginia-based band since their 11th album Omens came out in October 2022.

The live recording can be viewed below.

Before launching into the song, frontman Randy Blythe tells the Aftershock audience: "We put out a new song yesterday. It's never been played before, ever, in front of anyone. Y'all wanna hear a new fucking song? This song is about a national sickness. It's called Sepsis."

When the single was released, guitarist Mark Morton said: "Sepsis is a celebration of the very underground local bands here in Richmond that we really admired when we were just forming Burn the Priest (their pre-Lamb of God band).

"Bands like Breadwinner, Sliang Laos and Ladyfinger – though they never got widespread attention outside of Richmond, those were the bands we listened to all the time.

"The song references that stuff in a way that's a direct line to where we were coming from when we were in the basement writing our earliest material together."

Lamb of God have a number of festival dates lined up for 2026.

Lamb of God - Sepsis (Live at Aftershock 2025) - YouTube Watch On

May 14: Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival Columbus, OH

Jul 24: Hills Of Rock, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Jul 27: Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Râșnov, Romania

Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Vagos Open Air, LisboN

Aug 06: Alcatraz Open Air, Kortrijk, Belgium

Aug 06-09: Bloodstock Open Air, Walton-on-Trent, UK

Aug 12-16: Summer Breeze, Dinkelsbühl, Germany

Aug 13-15: Reload Festival, Sulingen, Germany

Aug 14-16: Dynamo Metalfest, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Oct 30: Headbangers Boat Miami, FL