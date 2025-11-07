Not sold on just how much fun Bloodywood are? This footage of India’s nu metal sensations playing Halla Bol live will convince you

Bloodywood have shared live footage of the band playing recent single Halla Bol.

The video, published today (November 7) via YouTube, depicts the New Delhi-based nu metal band performing the track at a show in London earlier this year. Have a watch below.

Halla Bol came out as part of Bloodywood’s second album, Nu Delhi, on March 21. The band’s London gig took place at a sold-out O2 Forum Kentish Town on March 27. Metal Hammer attended the show and gave it a glowing four-star review.

“Bloodywood have already amassed a catalogue of anthems and become their country’s biggest metal band, and they can clearly keep any crowd in the palm of their hand,” this journalist wrote. “Wherever the ceiling for this lot is, it’s not in view yet.”

Bloodywood were started by guitarist/producer Karan Katiyar in the mid-2010s, and they quickly went viral via Facebook thanks to their heavy metal covers of pop and Bollywood songs. They found even greater success with the original song Ari Ari in 2018. The following year, they played their first live shows in India and Europe, including a set at 85,000-capacity German festival Wacken Open Air.

The band’s debut album, Rakshak, came out in 2022 and reached number eight in the UK Rock & Metal chart. In 2024, the Rakshak song Dana-Dan was included in the soundtrack for action-thriller film Monkey Man, directed by and starring Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, The Green Knight).

Nu Delhi – which featured a track called Bekhauf, made in collaboration with Babymetal – was released to critical acclaim, including a four-star review from Hammer. “Songs such as Halla Bol and Dhadak have some of their heaviest passages yet, but there are musical tendrils – dhol drums, horns, flutes and more – skittering everywhere,” journalist Paul Travers wrote. “The interplay between sung and rapped vocals is better than ever, and Nu Delhi is an exhilarating rush that should see Bloodywood’s star rise still further.”

Bloodywood are currently touring Europe as a support act to Halestorm. The run will continue with a show at Zenith in Munich, Germany on Saturday (November 8) and be capped off by a date at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London on November 26.