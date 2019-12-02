The best weird band merch still going cheap this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is almost over but there's still great deals to be had all over the great big shopping network also known as the internet.

By now, you might well have scooped up a small army's worth of cut-price electronics (though if you haven't, do scurry over and check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals still going strong), but there's a whole host of weird band stuff covered by the sales that you might have missed.

We've rounded up the weirdest and most wonderful items we found below, but you can scroll to the bottom of the page for a full list of Cyber Monday sales still active. Elsewhere on the site we have guides to everything from headphones, iPads and bluetooth speakers, to video game consoles, turntables, whisky.

And don't forget, you can get 20% off our magazines including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog right now, too.

Motorhead Schallplatte Carpet: £32.99

EMP are offering 20% off everything including this fetching Motorhead carpet designed to look like a vinyl record. You need to order £35 worth of stuff before you can apply the discount, but with so much on offer, that shouldn’t be a problem – plus you'll get free delivery too. Load up your basket, stick the code BLACK20 in at checkout and Bob's your uncle.View Deal

Motorhead England Baby Bottle: £12.99

Got kids? Well, you wanna feed the wee bairns in style, dontcha? Luckily, uncle Lemmy has you covered with this Motorhead-branded baby bottle. Same EMP discount rules apply here as above. They also do Motorhead dummies.View Deal

Five Finger Death Punch Holiday Sweater: £55.99 £36.99

Band Christmas jumpers are very much A Thing now, so why not get truly in the spirit with this offering from FFDP? Like the carpet and baby bottle above, this is included in EMP's 20% off sale, so there's an even bigger saving to be had here.View Deal

Ghost Christmas Jumper: £51.99

Hail Santa! Genius! Sport Papa Emeritus III on your front and back this festive season. EMP discounts apply.View Deal

Metallica Teeth Bumbag: £19.99

Perhaps you call this a fannypack where you're from; whatever we're calling it, this most practical of items just got an irresistible rock'n'roll upgrade. EMP, discount at check out, etc. View Deal

Ride The Lightning wallet: £12.99t

A slimline wallet adorned with the album artwork from Metallica's '84 masterpiece, this little beauty allows you to flash the cash and look extremely cool while doing so. EMP 20% sale.View Deal

Slayer - Reign In Blood - Jigsaw Puzzle: £17.99

We'll have no arguments here: jigsaw puzzles are the most metal of the cardboard-based home pursuits. Which is why Slayer, of all people, have only bloody gone and manufactured one. Impericon are offering a vaguely complicated offer system for Cyber Monday, the gist of which is the more you spend, the more you save. Full details here.View Deal

Iron Maiden leggings: £24.99

These classy leggings come complete with body-hugging fit, elasticated waistband and most crucially, an Iron Maiden all-over print. View Deal

Iron Maiden Eddie Loop Scarf: £17.99

This soft infinity scarf has a large Eddie print and is very stretchy, meaning it can be worn in many different ways. Width is approx. 50 cm with a circumference of approx. 51 cm.View Deal

Slipknot Nonagram Logo Ear Plug: £9.99

Nothing says 'Fuck yeah, I'm a metal fan' quite like band-branded ear plugs. Made from PMMA, which stands for polymethyl methacrylate, which quite possibly means something to you if you're into this sort of stuff.View Deal

AC/DC Logo Bib: £10.99

Another one for the babbies here, because it's never too early to indoctrinate them into the world of heavy metal.View Deal

AC/DC Bedlinen: £37.99

For those about to snooze, we salute you. This reversible bedding set includes a pillowcase of 80 x 80 cm and a duvet cover of 135 x 200cm. View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Cyber Monday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - early Cyber Monday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Cyber Monday offers coming soon

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Cyber Monday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Cyber Monday sale coming soon

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Cyber Monday

Superdrug - top Cyber Monday deals at Superdrug

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more