Amp up your home stereo set-up with savings on Philips HiFi System this Cyber Weekend
Amazon are offering savings on the Philips TAM3205M2 Micro Music HiFi System and the Philips Bluetooth Stereo System for Home
Cyber Weekend is in full swing and there are savings galore just about everywhere you'd care to look. Vinyl, speakers, band merch... Pretty much everything you could think about. So you've got yourself a killer CD collection - but what are you listening to them on?
Whether you've already got a set-up and want to upgrade, or a first-timer looking to get a good audio set-up, there's plenty of deals to dive into.
Speaking of which, both Amazon UK and Amazon US are currently offering savings on Philips Stereo HiFi Systems. Read more about the deals they're offering below.
Amazon US are currently offering a 29% saving on the Philips Bluetooth Stereo System. A HiFi system with CD, MP3, Wireless Streaming and USB capabilities, it's a great set-up for music lovers who want to be able to switch between different audio platforms. A compact system with great audio quality, it's perfect for music lovers who want superior quality without having to give up a whole wall of the house to their HiFi.
A powerful set-up, the Philips TAM3205M2 Micro Music HiFi System is a perfect, cost-effective option for budding music collectors. Offering a variety of music playback options, including CD Player, FM Radio and Bluetooth options including LE Audio and Auracast, it's ideal for listening to music on a variety of platforms and cheap at a little over £71.
