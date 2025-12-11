Asia share live video of Heat Of The Moment as they announce new live album

The new-look Asia line-up have announced that they will release a new live album, Asia - Live In England, through Frontiers Records on March 13. The band have shared a video clip of their performance of the 1982 classic Heat Of The Moment, the opening track from the new album.

Asia regrouped around keyboard player Geoff Downes last year, with John Mitchell (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and more), Planet X drummer Virgil Donati and bassist and vocalist Harry Whitley. Whitley and Mitchell had previously performed with Downes at the star-studded John Wetton - An Extraordinary Life memorial concert at Trading Boundaries in 2023.

Asia - Live In England returns to the same venue, where the band played their first three UK shows in April 2025, where they performed the band's first three albums, Asia, Alpha and Astra, on consecutive nights. The new live album captures the debut album concert.

“Playing Heat Of The Moment live is always such an incredible experience, it’s always electrifying and this recording was no different - it was such an exciting night and a thrill to revisit all of Asia’s catalogue over the three nights," exclaims Whitley. We’re really looking forward to fans hearing this whole live album and the others to follow…”

“Heat Of The Moment is a very dear song close to my heart," adds Mitchell. "Having performed it a vast number of times over the years both previously with the John Wetton solo band and with John and Geoff in Icon, from the quiet introspective acoustic version at The Borderline to the full band amped up version in front of 12000 strong in St Petersburg, it is both an uplifting anthem and a quiet tonic for the soul which never fails to bring warmth to the many."

As well as the whole of the band's 10-million-plus selling debut, the album also features Ride Easy, the original B-side to the Heat Of The Moment single, Buggles' Video Killed The Radio Star, and The Heat Goes On, which features on 1983's Alpha.

Pre-order Asia - Live In England.

Asia: Live In England

1. Heat Of The Moment

2. Only Time Will Tell

3. Sole Survivor

4. One Step Closer

5. Time Again

6. Wildest Dreams

7. Without You

8. Cutting It Fine

9. Here Comes The Feeling

10. Ride Easy (Bonus track)

11. Video Killed The Radio Star (Bonus track)

12. The Heat Goes On (Bonus track)