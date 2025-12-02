28 of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now... if you’re quick
The big sales event of the year has wrapped up, but there's still dozens of top discounts available - but you'll have to be quick to get them
The dust has settled after four frantic days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals - but even though the sales are officially over, there are plenty of excellent bargains to be found in the US and UK.
I've been searching though the remaining online discounts and posted them below - just in case you missed anything over the long Cyber Weekend. And there's everything from turntables and CD players, to vinyl box sets, Iron Maiden collectables, Bluetooth speakers and streaming service discounts.
While these deals are still going at the time of writing, they could come to an end at any moment, so if you see something you like, grab it before it's too late.
It doesn’t matter which side of the Pond you live on – you can get money off the brilliant Roku Streaming Stick HD today. US customers can grab one with 47% off, while in the UK, the price is down 33% making this an unmissable deal. While the stick comes pre-loaded with a number of streaming apps, you'll need a subscription to access some of them.
NordVPN: Save 75%, 30-day money-back guarantee at Nord
NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 75% off the usual price so you'll get it for an absolute steal. If you want to keep watching your favourite shows when you're away from home for business or pleasure, a VPN is a must.
Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free at Amazon
Here's your chance to experience Amazon Music Unlimited for free for up to 4 months! Prime members get the full 4 months free, while non-Prime members can enjoy 3 months on the house. You'll have access to more than 100 million songs, hi-res and Spatial Audio tracks, podcasts, playlists. As if that wasn't enough, Audible has now been added, giving you one free audiobook per month. To continue listening after the free trial, Prime members will pay $/£10.99/month (non-Prime members are charged $/£11.99/month).
Audible: $0.99/£0.99p a month for 3 months at Audible
Audible is home to thousands of audiobooks and Amazon originals, and I consume much of my reading through the app. There’s loads of music biographies/autobiographies among the staggering number of choices - and this deal for just $0.99/£0.99p a month for the first 3 months is a steal, especially when you consider Audible usually costs $7.95/£8.99 a month.
US deals
This has to be one of the best Cyber Monday speaker deals I've ever seen before - a huge 88% off the price of this 30W, portable Bluetooth speaker at Walmart. With such a crazy discount, I think it'd definitely worth a punt - especially as it's waterproof and has flashing lights!
Amazon has slashed a whopping $200 off one of the most stylish record players I've seen in recent years, reducing it by 25%. Seeing as this fully manual, belt-driven, two-speed turntable offers great sound, a premium build, plus the ability to connect wirelessly to any Sonos speaker, I'd say that’s an excellent discount.
The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT is on sale at Amazon. It's a fully automatic, belt-driven turntable that also has Bluetooth onboard. It's a great size for smaller rooms and, as you'd expect from Audio-Technica, this record player sounds excellent and has a no-fuss design.
Amazon have knocked 25% off the price of this Philips CD player that comes with bookshelf speakers. Not only does it feature a CD player, but it will also play your cassettes and it has a radio and remote control. A neat all-in-one player.
It’s lovely to see the Sony Walkman name out in the wild again, with the tech giant updating their iconic cassette player and replacing it with a range of excellent MP3 players. The NW-A306 features Hi-Res Audio and has 32GB of storage. It’s wi-fi enabled and is a robust but lightweight bit of kit that’s perfect for on the go listening.
If you’re just dipping your toe into the MP3 market and don’t want to spend a fortune, then this neat little 64GB player by AiMoonsa is a top budget option. Its retail price is cheap, but with a 15% discount, this is an even better option for beginners. It supports APE / FLAC / WMA / MP3 / ACELP files, has a built-in speaker, has an FM radio and has Bluetooth 5.2.
This version on Use Your Illusion I & II is spread across a total of 7CD and a single Blu-ray. The package is crammed full of GNR goodies including remasters, live cuts and more. The Blu-ray features the full Live In New York concert in HD with Atmos, 5.1 surround & stereo audio.
This 12LP box set contains 191 tracks including demos, studio outtakes, live cuts and more. It was released in August this year and ties in with the restored and remastered Beatles Anthology docu-series on Disney+. To get money off so soon after launch is a real bonus and is a must for Beatles aficionados.
This Bruce Springsteen box set has 31% off its retail price at Amazon. The tracks cover material recorded by The Boss between 1983-2018 and contains 82 previously unreleased songs. The collection is spread across 9LPs and also includes a 100-page book, and an intro by Springsteen himself.
Last year I saw prices fall on the original Emberton portable speaker, but this time there's money off the newer Emberton II. With 30 hours of battery and punchy audio, this is one of my favourite portable speakers.
Hot Topic Black Friday T-shirt sale Save up to 20% on rock & metal t-shirts
When it comes to rock and metal t-shirts, Hot Topic have just about every base covered. But the website's sale means there's even more reason to dive in. As if that wasn't enough, Hot Topic also have loads more stuff for sale including backpacks, slippers, toys and games. Go!
Why have one Eddie when you can have four? Maiden fans in the US can take advantage of a mighty discount on this brilliant Funko multi-pack featuring the iconic Live After Death, Seventh Son... and cyborg Eddies, plus the dapper looking Nights Of The Dead Eddie. Best of all? They glow in the dark!
UK deals
There’s a brilliant saving of 21% on the fully manual, direct-drive Audio-Technica LP5X turntable at Amazon right now. It’s got 3 speed settings, an in-built pre-amp, dust cover and more. It’s a sturdy bit of kit and for less than £300, is a great deal.
The DP-400 is one of the nicest turntables we’ve seen in a while – but this semi-automatic, belt-driven deck is much more than just a pretty face, with features such as a built-in phono equalizer, a switchable moving-magnet cartridge and three-speed playback.
This stereo system from Panasonic is down 25% at Amazon. Like some other models in this list, it also has a DAB radio. It also has dual 12W speakers and is Bluetooth enabled to give you a bit more flexibility. A nice desktop option.
Read moreRead less▼
Read moreRead less▼
Read moreRead less▼
Korean hi-fi upstart Activo has made an extremely powerful little media player in the P1, an Astell & Kern-powered device with as much going for its looks as it has going for its internal tech-smarts. Hi-res Bluetooth connectivity, wired connectivity options including a rare 4.4mm balanced output, 32-bit/384kHz capabilities and that fetchingly futuristic exterior design all combine to make for a suitably superior high-end MP3 player.day.
If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of MP3 players, this is a cheap and cheerful model with 64GB of memory, a built-in speaker, FM radio and Bluetooth 5.2. It’s slim and supports MP3, APE, FLAC and WMA audio files - and it comes with a pair of wired earbuds.
In my Marshall Woburn III review, I praised the Bluetooth speaker for its “sharp, detailed and balanced audio” and you can pick one up with a huge saving over on the official Marshall website. If you’re after a powerful bit of kit, this comes highly recommended.
With a whopping £100 off the RRP of the over-ear Marshall Monitor II A.N.C headphones, this is one of the best early deals I've seen. Audio delivery is as good as you'd imagine from a Marshall product, they fold away for easy storage - and they'll give you 30 hours of music.
First up, my favourite Ghost t-shirt design ever - if I didn't already have this one, it'd immediately be going in my basket. The fabulous, sax-powered Miasma is one of my highlights of Ghost's Prequelle album, and this Miami Vice-meets-Hammer horror spectacle is an absolute beaut. Plus, it's a steal at 37% off!
Now you can alienate your family with your ruthless, cold-hearted business decisions while celebrating England's greatest metal export! Adorned with more Eddies than you can scream at, you can mortgage classic albums, set up merch stalls and even land your own Ed Force One plane! What could be better?