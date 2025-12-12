Cool new proggy sounds from Soen, Jazz Sabbath, Therion and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's Tracks Of The Week. We've got five new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy, in what will be the last Tracks Of The Week for 2025. Releases have slowed right down. We're hoping to bring you something a little different next week, but your regular Tracks Of The Week will return in the new year.

Congratulations to Big Big Train, runaway winners last week with their new video for The Sharpest Blade, from their upcoming album, Woodcut, out in February. A much tighter battle was had for second place, with Australian proggers Karnivool pipping US quartet Earthside into secind spot.

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post.

Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

SOEN - DISCORDIA

Swedish prog metallers Soen will release their new studio album, Reliance, through Silver Lining Music on January 16. The powerful Discordia is the third single from the upcoming album, a song that represents both the moodier, more atmospheric side of the band and their harder-edged fare, with a powerhouse vocal from singer Joel Ekelöf.

“Discordia is the result of us pushing ourselves into different territories both sonically and emotionally,” comments founding member and drummer Martin Lopez. “We experimented with darker textures to capture the descent from self-protection into isolation. "Lyrically and musically, we want to go through all of human emotions: beauty and anger and heavy and soft, it's always been the goal of the band."

“The song sits in the tension between wanting connection and building walls to avoid pain. It’s a piece born from vulnerability, and from our willingness to explore the uncomfortable corners of our sound,” adds Ekelöf.

SOEN - Discordia (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

JAZZ SABBATH - IRON MAN

Although no one might be falling for Adam Wakeman's ruse about 60s rocker Milton Keynes being the author of the original Black Sabbath songs, it's still an amusing premise. Musically, however, Jazz Sabbath go from strength to strength, treating much-loved material with the care and attention you'd expect from someone who played keyboards and guitar for both Sabbath and Ozzy. They release their first official live album, Jazz Sabbath Live, in February.

"Each night we were really just going where the songs took us, not knowing if Rat Salad would be 7 minutes long or 12, or how many improvisation exercises we could fit into Iron Man, so every show was unique," says Wakeman. "We feel that this particular night showed us at our best, so we're lucky we captured it on tape."

Jazz Sabbath Live - Iron Man - YouTube Watch On

FIRE IN HER EYES - SOONER OR LATER

Fire In Her Eyes are flame-haired sisters Daniella and Natasha Livingstone, the London-based songwriters and multi-instrumentalists who make up Fire in Her Eyes, a mesmerising prog-psych-folk act who have already caught the eye of Killing Joke bassist and producer Martin 'Youth' Glover and former Creation Records mainstay Alan McGee, who have signed the sisters to their Creation Youth label.

Needless to say that Youth has produced their debut album, which will be released in March. The breezy, vaguely Caravan-esque Sooner Or Later suggests that further investigation is a must!

HOLOSOIL - CRACKS

Berlin/Helsinki-based art rock quartet Holosoil formed out of the ashes of previous outfit R3VO, and they recently signed to prog specialists InsideOut Music. Cracks is the band's second single (following on from Look Up), and it's the lively sound of young musicians taking progressive influences and making their own unique, modern sound.

“Reaching for the unknown through the cracks in the wall," the band say of their new single. Holosoil's second single is a contemporary exhibit of rock music, a trip-hop and heavy metal medley that widens the musical range of the band. The lyrics are about a longing to merge with nature and feel alive. To get out of the mind-matrix of separation and individualism. A melancholic dream of living in harmony. “

HOLOSOIL – Cracks (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

THERION - TO MEGA THERION

Swedish symphonic prog metallers Therion were inspired by Swiss avant-garde metallers Celtic Frost's second album, 1985's To Mega Therion, when it comes to their band name. They even wrote a song of the same name for their fifth album, 1996's Theli. That song, the band's most popular, now closes their show, and here it is in all its live glory, taken from their upcoming double live album, Con Orquesta, recorded with Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México in front of 11,000 people at Mexico City Arena, and which is out through Napalm Records on January 30.

"To Mega Therion is our trademark, the opening track and the most popular track on our breakthrough album Theli," the band say. "This song will forever be the symbol of the band going from an underground band to become a band that at the time of the release was on everyone’s lips."