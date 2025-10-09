JBL Flip 7 portable Bluetooth speaker review

Not the longest battery life in its class

A near-perfect balance of durability, usability, and sound quality, the JBL Flip 7 is the most polished iteration of the brand’s iconic portable speaker yet. It takes to the stage with deep, satisfying bass, real dynamic punch, and a market-leading sense of entitlement. Battery life could possibly be better, but by any other measure this reinvigorated Flip sets a high bar for affordable portable audio.

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The Flip 7 is the latest in JBL’s long-running line of Bluetooth portables. Building on what’s gone before, this newbie introduces advanced connectivity, some AI-embellishment, and refined portability - all while retaining the rugged charm that’s made the Flip a global best-seller.

With Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, and new Auracast multi-speaker pairing, this JBL is clearly the most forward-looking Flip to date. So if you haven’t signed up yet, is now finally the time to join Flip fandom?

JBL Flip 7: Design

Build quality is reassuringly robust. Every Flip feels dense and solid, and numero 7 is no different. It’s clearly engineered to survive a few knocks.

At first glance, the Flip 7 doesn’t stray too far from the familiar JBL formula - it’s a compact cylinder (measuring 18.3 x 7.0 x 7.2cm) wrapped in tough woven fabric, bookended by rubberised bass radiators. It weighs 0.826kg.

Those with X-Ray vision will note that the woofer measures 45 x 80 mm, while the tweeter is 16mm.

Yet, closer inspection reveals thoughtful refinements. There’s now a push-lock handle mount, offering the choice between a finger loop or a sturdy carabiner clip, while an uprated IP68 certification confirms full protection from dust and submersion in water. You can use the Flip 7 poolside, on the beach, or even in a muddy festival campsite, without worry.

The Flip 7 is also an expanded palette of finishes available: black, blue, white, red, camo, pink, and purple

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

JBL Flip 7: Features

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL’s new AI SoundBoost system is arguably the Flip 7’s biggest upgrade. This analyses incoming audio signals in real time, subtly adjusting dynamics and EQ to minimise distortion and enhance clarity, particularly at higher volumes.

Then there’s Auracast, an emerging Bluetooth standard that allows you to share sound seamlessly between multiple compatible devices. You can pair two Flip 7s for stereo playback, or link multiple JBL Auracast-enabled speakers for a synchronised whole-home or outdoor party setup, all without lag.

Battery life is quoted at 16 hours, with Playtime Boost mode offering a couple of extra hours if you’re willing to trade a little volume.

The control layout remains intuitive: physical buttons for play, and volume control, plus backlit buttons for Power, Bluetooth, and Auracast pairing.

Connectivity has also had an update. Bluetooth 5.4 promises more stable connections and improved energy efficiency, while USB-C wired playback supports hi-res audio up to 24-bit/96kHz. There’s no USB-C cable in the box, which feels a touch stingy, but the new flexibility is welcome.

JBL Flip 7: Sound

The Flip 7 has a higher power output than its predecessor. It now delivers 25W for the woofer, and 10W for the tweeter.

This extra grunt is welcome, not just that you can bump it up to 11, but because there’s a little more headroom available, which means it rarely crosses into harshness.

Bass is rewardingly deep and lively, allowing it to rock with conviction.

The Flip 7 does a wonderful job manifesting the inherent energy of I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness. Justin Hawkins’ gyrating falsetto hits acrobatic highs, while Dan Hawkins anthemic riffs come across as clean and melodic.

While this little bruiser exhibits plenty of low-end heft, it does have its limits. Chris Wolstenholme’s aggressive, distorted bass on Muse's Hysteria pushes the Flip 7 about as far as it can go. But we all have our limits.

The soundstage is monophonic, but that’s to be expected. What’s important is that it exhibits balance, with vocals clear and centred, heat to the midrange, and high frequencies smooth rather than sharp - no doubt helped by a new dome tweeter, which adds some spatial air.

With this new edition, JBL’s Flip has matured from dependable portable workhorse into something more refined.

The alternatives

Marshall Emberton III

If Marshall’s backline style is more your jam, then this third iteration of the Emberton portable speaker is well worth an audition. It delivers rich, balanced audio with enhanced stereo separation thanks to True Stereophonic technology, for crisp highs and punchy bass. It’s also IP67 certified waterproof and dustproof and delivers up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Bluetooth is version 5.1, and it supports Stack Mode to link multiple Emberton III units together.

Read our full Marshall Emberton III review

Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen

Rugged but with a soft-touch finish, this IP67-rated portable can be considered outstanding value. Audio performance is aided by Bose’s PositionIQ tech which is able to optimise sound based on orientation, and the speaker comes with a built-in utility loop for easy carrying or hanging. Battery life is limited to just 12 hours, but it does support two device stereo and multipoint pairing.