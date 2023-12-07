Best Christmas gifts for metalheads 2023: Raise your horns with these heavy-duty gift ideas

You’d think metal fans would be easy to buy for - after all, we usually have dozens of merchandise-producing bands we’re passionate about, as well as our appetites extending to other areas of pop culture, providing opportunities to cross-pollinate with sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and more - but if you're still struggling for ideas, then take a look at our pick of the best Christmas gifts for metalheads.
Online retailers are bursting at the seams with ideas of gift ideas for the metallic brethren in your life. From speakers and headphones, shoes to hoodies, and even lessons from the biggest metal band of them all, I hope there will be something in this guide to satisfy the tastes of metal lovers who seemingly have everything they already need.
Christmas gifts for metalheads: Product list
Sneakers made for thrashing
It’s a common-held belief that the world started going to hell (appropriately enough) the day thrash kings Slayer hung up their guitars at the end of 2019. For the Slayer fan who has everything, though, this latest DC collaboration has exclusive, eerie design, plus all the benefit of knowing the skate-shoe specialist will deliver in comfort and robustness. Those looking for other brands featuring bands including Iron Maiden, Megadeth and Slipknot can check out EMP's extensive collection.
Death metal's colourful side
The simple act of colouring in has shown to be an extremely effective way of relieving stress and delivering all manner of mental health benefits. Clearly, the main way of putting this theory to the test is by presenting it to that special death metal fan in your life, so they can relax by bringing black and white images of Cannibal Corpse’s most hideous album covers to life. Make sure they have the red colour of whichever medium they prefer.
Posters with a difference
Far from your run of the mill posters that never seem to regain their rigidity after you’ve rolled them up and are liable to tear, these metal posters do what they say on the tin. Durable and easy to mount using adhesive magnets, Displate offer matte or gloss finishes, a range of sizes and even framing options. They also have a huge range of designs to choose from that includes Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Rammstein blowing things up and James Hetfield looking heroic.
Best earplugs for gig-goers
Yes, metalheads do love their music loud, but not at the expense of their long-term hearing. These reusable earplugs are a happy medium between expensive, professionally moulded blockers and the serviceable, foamy variety you can pick up at venues. The triple-slat design means they’ll fit anyone, a strap on each makes them easy to remove, and they come in a stylish aluminium container to keep them from escaping.
The perfect winter hoodie
There are plenty of threads you can buy for the metalhead in your family beyond band t-shirts and hoodies. EMP has a range of casual wear that ticks the fashionable and functional boxes, including this lumberjack top that’s ideal for the colder months. Halfway between a shirt and a coat, the fleecy inner lining of this jacket adds real warmth and a bit of luxury, while the dark palette will match any band logo the wearer chooses to sport underneath.
Be at one with Metallica
If there’s someone who’s in a band just starting out or needs a jolt in the right direction, this masterclass from metal’s biggest band provides the ideal helping hand. Given the ups and downs Metallica have traversed over their 40-year history, their words of wisdom on band dynamics, songwriting and business acumen covered in these 10 online lessons provide priceless knowledge to all looking to follow in their footsteps.
A pair of Major headphones
Everyone has those few albums that they need to hear repeatedly, with the most immersive, detailed sound possible to pick up any little details they may have missed. Far from being your regular headphones for the dog walk or commute, these tins from the sound-masters Marshall offer rich, crystal-clear tones for the more discernible music fan. What’s more they provide wireless charging and over three days’ worth of runtime.
Great guitar for beginners
Whether you’re buying for a beginner or a more experience axe-slinger, this is an excellent guitar for learning the hits or composing your own. Ibanez has long been the favoured brand of shredders like Herman Li and Steve Vai for its comfortable necks, switching options and pickups that are conducive to fast playing and finding a perfect tone. Coming in a range of finishes, the GRX70QA provides a huge amount of guitar for a competitive price.
Best amp & speaker combo
Chances are your music-playing will have their amp setup fine-tuned to befit their well-honed vocal, bass or guitar delivery. But this nifty little portable amp is far too much fun for any musician to be without. Whether you plug in or connect wirelessly, you can enjoy fabulous sound through the Spark Go, and with the accompanying app, there’s a plethora of tones at your disposal. There are also headphone and USB outputs for practice and recording respectively, making this funky little box an all-rounder.
A small speaker that rocks
Whether hooking up to a streaming service through a phone or using a Bluetooth vinyl player, the Emberton Diamond Jubilee speaker (released to celebrate Marshall's 60th anniversary) provides a swathe of multi-directional sound that will fill whatever space it’s in. Portable, durable, water-resistant, and stylish thanks to its black diamond finish, it’s a versatile speaker that provides 20 hours of playtime for excursions.
A metal t-shirt with a twist
Etsy has a host of great metal t-shirts for those who don’t mind a bit of comedy entering their clothing collection, from indecipherable positive messages to necroed up Celine Dion. Unicorns and death metal logos is also a popular option. Not only is this particular bespectacled, shredding unicorn design a favourite, it comes in a variety of colours, making it one of the most palatable death metal shirts can you wear at the table during Christmas dinner.
Best Christmas jumper
Nothing says "Christmas" than this fetching Motorhead Christmas jumper feature Snaggletooth wearing a Santa hat. Perhaps ol' Snaggle was feeling a bit peckish and devoured the red and white bearded one faster than you can say "Overkill" and kept his hat as a souvenir. Even if this particular design doesn't bet the meaty bass riffs going, then don't despair, as EMP have dozens more designs.
Where to shop
At Louder, we've been covering a whole bunch of shopping retailers for many years - and below you'll find a selection of the ones we use the most. From these links, you'll find gifts galore specifically suited to metalheads and rock fans. Just remember that shipping times will vary, so get in quick.
You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust.
