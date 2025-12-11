Best Christmas gifts for Iron Maiden fans: Rock the festive season with our pick of perfect presents

There’s no two ways about it – Iron Maiden are one of THE best bands to ever grace this planet. Armed with a whole load of classic tracks, dazzling sleeve art and, of course, one of rock’s most iconic mascots in Eddie, they’ve won over millions of music fans worldwide.

If you have a friend or family member who’s mad about Maiden, you might want to buy them a Christmas present themed around the rock icons. But where can you find inspiration for such a gift? The answer is right here!

I've put together a list of Maiden-related products that your loved one will cherish, ranging from colouring books to calendars, socks to special-edition vinyl. Whichever one you pick, you’re guaranteed to make someone very happy.

And for more present ideas, don't forget to take a look at out guide to the best Christmas gifts for music lovers.

Wrapping paper

Metal-themed wrapping paper is definitely the way to go (Image credit: Joyous Treehouse)

When choosing a gift for the Maiden fan in your life, it might be a good idea to get some awesome metal-themed wrapping paper rather than paper with snowmen on it. I love this metal wrapping paper from Joyous Treehouse over on Etsy which hits exactly the right tone.

Gift cards

If you've left getting something special for your Maiden-loving friend until the last minute, don't worry – we have several gift card options available from some of the biggest online retailers. All the ones we've selected have the option to be delivered to your their email address on the day itself.

Amazon: You can send a standard or animated digital gift card direct to their email with your own personal message. Prices start at $10/£10

Sweetwater: Have e-Gifts available and you can also add your own personal message which will be dropped into your their inbox.

Guitar Center: Have digital gift cards and physical cards available. These can be put towards gear, lessons, repairs and rentals.

Thomann: If your friend or family member is into music tech, then Thomann have three gift card options available which can be delivered via post, email or SMS.

Etsy: Home to a wide range of products, Etsy also have a range of gift card options which can be sent directly to them or to your own email.

Where to shop

US retailers

UK retailers