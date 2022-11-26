HMV have a ton of Black Friday weekend deals on headphones, turntables, speakers and more

If you're late to the Black Friday weekend party, fear not: we've collated the ultimate list of the best Black Friday music deals for all your needs.

One outlet going big on deals for music tech are HMV, who have well over 150 products at slashed prices this weekend (opens in new tab). One of the deals that jumped straight out at us were these Audio Technica Black Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for £39.99, down from £129.99 (opens in new tab). While they might not be the newest or flashiest model on the market, our friends over at Tech Radar gave these in-ears a very solid review when they first came out, and at just under £40 - the best price we've found for them - you're definitely getting value for your money.

(opens in new tab) HMV: "crazy deals" on technology (opens in new tab)

HMV have cut prices on over 150 products, including turntables, headphones, speakers and more

If you want some new in-ears but are on a really tight budget, HMV also have these Skullcandy Vinyl Blue/Sunset True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones available for £16.99, down from £49.99 (opens in new tab). If you can stretch to an extra £20 pound or so, we'd recommend the Audio Technicas in terms of value, but for less than £17, this isn't too bad at all for a basic pair of in-ears.

There's a big price cut on this Veho MX-1 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker, reduced from £199.99 to £49.99 (opens in new tab). We'd argue that the original price was a little steep for this particular speaker, but cutting off £150 has made it far better value for money. We couldn't find it cheaper anywhere else, either.

Another huge price cut comes in the form of these Veho STIX II Carbon Black True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, down from £159.99 to just £59.99 (opens in new tab). Once again, we wouldn't necessarily say these in-ears were the best-in-show for that original price bracket, but at £100 less, you could certainly do a lot worse.

If you're hungry for more great deals, check out some of our related guides below.

Related guides