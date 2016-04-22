Arch Enemy confirm UK summer tour with Soilwork

Arch Enemy have announced a short UK summer tour with Soilwork in support.

The dates have been added as Arch Enemy felt they had “ignored” the UK for much of their 300 date world tour in support of 2014 album War Eternal.

The band tell TeamRock: “Already 300 shows in on our current War Eternal world tour and it’s become painfully obvious that we’ve been ignoring the UK for far too long.

“This about to change in August. Norwich, Sheffield, Cardiff and Southampton - we’re coming for you. Fellow Swedes Soilwork are along for the ride too. Get ready for the Scandinavian Metal attack.”

Arch Enemy UK summer tour 2016

Aug 21: Norwich Waterfront

Aug 22: Sheffield Corporation

Aug 23: Cardiff Tramshed

Aug 24: Southampton Engine Rooms