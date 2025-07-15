Big Big Train reveal special warm-up show ahead of Cruise To The Edge 2026

Prog rock septet Big Big Train have announced they will play a special UK warm-up show ahead of next year's Cruise To The Edge appearance, in what will be their only UK show in 2026 and where they will perform some tracks from their upcoming studio album for the very first time in the live arena.

The band will play Southampton's The 1865 venue on Sunday 1 March, ahead of their third successive appearance on the floating prog extravaganza which takes place between March 4 and 9.

“Big Big Train is a very multinational band these days," says singer Alberto Bravin. "But the south coast of England is where the band’s origins lie and we thought it would be nice to play a ‘local’ show before we head to Miami for Cruise To The Edge. And while fans in the UK are used to seeing us perform in theatres, there’s been an amazing atmosphere when we’ve played rock clubs in the last couple of years in Europe and North America. So we were keen to play a different type of venue in the UK for this show and are excited about making our debut at the 1865.”

“This warm-up show will be unique," adds drummer Nick D'Virgilio. "It’s the very first opportunity for fans to hear us perform some songs from our next studio album. We also intend to dig deep again into the Big Big Train back catalogue and play at least one tune that the band hasn’t performed since the 1990s. We will also be playing some fan favourites, including material that hasn’t been played live this decade. Our 1865 show promises to be a very special evening.”

The 1865 show will be principally a general admission seated event but will include the opportunity to purchase seats within the first six rows from the stage. Some standing tickets will also be available. Two support acts will be announced later this year.

Tickets for the 1865 show go on sale at 10am UK time on Friday July 18. A pre-sale for members of the band’s Passengers Club opens at 10am UK time on Wednesday July 16.

The ticket link for Friday is here.