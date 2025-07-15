“Great to have a chance to work with my old friend on something from our youth." Genesis confirm September release date for The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary box

Genesis have confirmed that the upcoming deluxe box set reissue of their 1974 double album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, will be released on September 26.

Tony Banks and Peter Gabriel have been talking about working together overseeing the Atmos mix of the album, originally slated for a March release, then June, before the band announced another delay, stelling fans, "We understand you've been patiently Counting Out Time, and will update with a final delivery date as soon as it is available."

“It was an interesting experience to be back again inside the world we built 50 years ago for The Lamb…," says Peter Gabriel, who, with Banks and Bob Mackenzie, oversaw the Dolby ATMOS mix at his Real World Studios near Bath.

“Bob did a brilliant job bringing it into ATMOS and it was good to be back in the mixing chairs with Tony. It brought back many good memories of being in a band. We were still wearing our ‘More Me’ T-shirts, however, we have both matured enough to (very) occasionally ask for ‘Less Me’ - would never have happened 50 years ago.”

“Great to have a chance to work with my old friend on something from our youth, and relive some of the moments we had when recording these pieces," adds Tony Banks. "Still sound fresh to me!”

The new Siepr Deluxe edition will be released across five vinyl LPs and a Blu-ray, four CDs + Blu-ray and as a digital release and includes the original album mix, remastered at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell from the 1974 analogue tapes, while a Blu-ray audio disc includes the remastered 96kHz/24-bit high-resolution audio and Dolby ATMOS mixes of the studio album.

The full live show The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Live At The Shrine Auditorium from January 24, 1975, including the encore tracks, is released in its entirety for the very first time. It is remastered and includes two encore tracks Watcher Of The Skies and The Musical Box. There are also three never-before-released demos from the legendary Headley Grange Session, included as part of a digital download card with the full audio from the set

The set also includes 60-page coffee table-style book with liner notes from journalist Alexis Petridis, who interviewed all five band members to tell the story of the album from the writing sessions to live performances – which is believed to be the only time this has happened since its original release. The book also features images from Armando Gallo, Richard Haines and other noted photographers, and the set also includes a replica 1975 tour programme, ticket and poster.

Pre-order The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition.