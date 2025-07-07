Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: July 7, 2025
Eight new songs you need to hear right now from Wytch Hazel, Steven Wilson, Robert Jon & The Wreck and more
After a glorious weekend in which Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's legacies were cemented forever in Birmingham, only two questions remain.
1. What version of Sabbath Bloody Sabbath has Axl Rose been listening to and can we lock it away?
2. What on earth do we listen to now?
We can't answer the first one, but the second is easy: our Tracks Of The Week contest, the ever-reliable online guide to what's happening beyond the mega-tours and the mega-retirements.
But first, last week's result: Jayler beat The Damn Truth who beat Dinosaur Pile-Up. All three are to be congratulated, and here's Jayler again.
Below, you'll find out latest great eight, and we hope you like 'em.
Wucan - Holz Auf Holz
Juddering guitar grooves, fluttering Tull-esque flutes and German lyrics give this propulsive, early 70s-y wig-out several shots of vital electricity. “This song strongly reflects our East German rock and krautrock influences,” the band say. “And in true Wucan fashion, this German-language song serves as a commentary on the current political and social situation in Germany." Like what you hear? Find this and more on their next album, Axioms.
Wytch Hazel - The Citadel
Fittingly released the day before the final Black Sabbath gig, this single from Lancaster’s very own men in tights makes an oomphy, unctuous yet nuanced appetiser for their new album V: Lamentations – part medieval lament, part introspective Sabbathian rocker. And that guitar solo? What a beauty. Just enough, not too much; one of many moments on this record that reflect mastermind Colin Hendra’s (and producer/co-conspirator Ed Turner, formerly of Purson) ear for juicy details.
The Overjoyed - Rotten Love
Athenian noiseniks The Overjoyed invoke the optimistic spirit of their name on Rotten Love, alongside healthy streaks of angst and aggro. It’s got a riff inspired by The Clash’s Police On My Back but beyond that it’s heavily punctuated with punk rock joie de vivre of a more fizzing, millennial variety – think Green Day hosting a summer tailgate party with Bad Nerves and three hundred of their closest friends. Ones to watch out for.
Steven Wilson - The Overview: Perspective
Taken from the second half of The Overview – Steven’s swoopingly immersive space rock epic – this prime cut brings much of what’s great about the album into four-and-a-half minutes (the expansive sound; the Floydian sensibilities; the searing, melodic heart). Close your eyes and you’re floating through space, in all its beauty and existential darkness. Or better yet, stick on your best headphones and full-screen Miles Skarin’s stunning visuals for the optimal intergalactic audio-visual journey.
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Keep Myself Clean
A thickset, dirty, swampy slow-burner now from Californian beardos Robert Jon & The Wreck, spun up together with producer Dave Cobb. “Keep Myself Clean came together in Savannah from a few different ideas, with Dave Cobb’s brilliance shaping an entirely new concept,” says guitarist Henry James. “It was raw, menacing, and powerful—Dave even plays a few guitar tracks on it. We rolled tape with that energy still fresh in our fingers.”
Gaupa - Lion’s Thorn
Time to get freaky, in a really good way, in the company of these heavy, psychedelic Swedes. Billed by their record label as ‘Bjork meets Mastodon, filtered through a kaleidoscope of Nordic mysticism and raw desert fuzz’ (we’d add a hint of All Them Witches to that fusion), Gaupa stir up a sonic cocktail that’s both expansive and packed with proggy, folky twists. LIke what you hear? Give its parent album, FYR, a spin.
Speed Of Light - Pain On A Chain
Just when you thought you'd had your fill of sibling power trios, along come the Christensen family. Speed Of Light hail from Santa Monica, California, and star guitarist Cameron (20), drummer Tyler (18) and Riley (17) on vocals and bass. They've been together since before Riley was 10, so it's little surprise that Pain On A Chain is as slick as it is, starting off quietly before erupting into full grunge fury as the chorus looms into view. One for fans of Babes In Toyland, perhaps.
Fury - Interceptor
After a weekend when the world of metal descended on the West Midlands to celebrate Black Sabbath, it's only fair that we finish with another group of locals. Since their last album, Fury have added a second lead vocalist (Nyah Ifill) to sing alongside Julian Jenkins, and if Interceptor is anything to go by the move was an astute one. Produced by Todd "Son of Phil" Campbell, it rattles along like an out-of-control rollercoaster, the two vocals adding another layer of drama to what's already an spectacularly in-your-face affair.
Polly is deputy editor at Classic Rock magazine, where she writes and commissions regular pieces and longer reads (including new band coverage), and has interviewed rock's biggest and newest names. She also contributes to Louder, Prog and Metal Hammer and talks about songs on the 20 Minute Club podcast. Elsewhere she's had work published in The Musician, delicious. magazine and others, and written biographies for various album campaigns. In a previous life as a women's magazine junior she interviewed Tracey Emin and Lily James – and wangled Rival Sons into the arts pages. In her spare time she writes fiction and cooks.
- Fraser LewryOnline Editor, Classic Rock
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.