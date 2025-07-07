Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: July 7, 2025

After a glorious weekend in which Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's legacies were cemented forever in Birmingham, only two questions remain.

1. What version of Sabbath Bloody Sabbath has Axl Rose been listening to and can we lock it away?

2. What on earth do we listen to now?

We can't answer the first one, but the second is easy: our Tracks Of The Week contest, the ever-reliable online guide to what's happening beyond the mega-tours and the mega-retirements.

But first, last week's result: Jayler beat The Damn Truth who beat Dinosaur Pile-Up. All three are to be congratulated, and here's Jayler again.

Jayler - Riverboat Queen (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Below, you'll find out latest great eight, and we hope you like 'em.

Wucan - Holz Auf Holz

Juddering guitar grooves, fluttering Tull-esque flutes and German lyrics give this propulsive, early 70s-y wig-out several shots of vital electricity. “This song strongly reflects our East German rock and krautrock influences,” the band say. “And in true Wucan fashion, this German-language song serves as a commentary on the current political and social situation in Germany." Like what you hear? Find this and more on their next album, Axioms.

Wucan - Holz auf Holz (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Wytch Hazel - The Citadel

Fittingly released the day before the final Black Sabbath gig, this single from Lancaster’s very own men in tights makes an oomphy, unctuous yet nuanced appetiser for their new album V: Lamentations – part medieval lament, part introspective Sabbathian rocker. And that guitar solo? What a beauty. Just enough, not too much; one of many moments on this record that reflect mastermind Colin Hendra’s (and producer/co-conspirator Ed Turner, formerly of Purson) ear for juicy details.

WYTCH HAZEL "The Citadel" (OFFICIAL VIDEO - YouTube Watch On

The Overjoyed - Rotten Love

Athenian noiseniks The Overjoyed invoke the optimistic spirit of their name on Rotten Love, alongside healthy streaks of angst and aggro. It’s got a riff inspired by The Clash’s Police On My Back but beyond that it’s heavily punctuated with punk rock joie de vivre of a more fizzing, millennial variety – think Green Day hosting a summer tailgate party with Bad Nerves and three hundred of their closest friends. Ones to watch out for.

The Overjoyed - Rotten Love - YouTube Watch On

Steven Wilson - The Overview: Perspective

Taken from the second half of The Overview – Steven’s swoopingly immersive space rock epic – this prime cut brings much of what’s great about the album into four-and-a-half minutes (the expansive sound; the Floydian sensibilities; the searing, melodic heart). Close your eyes and you’re floating through space, in all its beauty and existential darkness. Or better yet, stick on your best headphones and full-screen Miles Skarin’s stunning visuals for the optimal intergalactic audio-visual journey.

Steven Wilson - The Overview: Perspective (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Robert Jon & The Wreck - Keep Myself Clean

A thickset, dirty, swampy slow-burner now from Californian beardos Robert Jon & The Wreck, spun up together with producer Dave Cobb. “Keep Myself Clean came together in Savannah from a few different ideas, with Dave Cobb’s brilliance shaping an entirely new concept,” says guitarist Henry James. “It was raw, menacing, and powerful—Dave even plays a few guitar tracks on it. We rolled tape with that energy still fresh in our fingers.”

Robert Jon & The Wreck "Keep Myself Clean" - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

Gaupa - Lion’s Thorn

Time to get freaky, in a really good way, in the company of these heavy, psychedelic Swedes. Billed by their record label as ‘Bjork meets Mastodon, filtered through a kaleidoscope of Nordic mysticism and raw desert fuzz’ (we’d add a hint of All Them Witches to that fusion), Gaupa stir up a sonic cocktail that’s both expansive and packed with proggy, folky twists. LIke what you hear? Give its parent album, FYR, a spin.

GAUPA - Lion's Thorn (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Speed Of Light - Pain On A Chain

Just when you thought you'd had your fill of sibling power trios, along come the Christensen family. Speed Of Light hail from Santa Monica, California, and star guitarist Cameron (20), drummer Tyler (18) and Riley (17) on vocals and bass. They've been together since before Riley was 10, so it's little surprise that Pain On A Chain is as slick as it is, starting off quietly before erupting into full grunge fury as the chorus looms into view. One for fans of Babes In Toyland, perhaps.

Speed Of Light - Pain on a Chain (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Fury - Interceptor

After a weekend when the world of metal descended on the West Midlands to celebrate Black Sabbath, it's only fair that we finish with another group of locals. Since their last album, Fury have added a second lead vocalist (Nyah Ifill) to sing alongside Julian Jenkins, and if Interceptor is anything to go by the move was an astute one. Produced by Todd "Son of Phil" Campbell, it rattles along like an out-of-control rollercoaster, the two vocals adding another layer of drama to what's already an spectacularly in-your-face affair.