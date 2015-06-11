The 50 Greatest Rush Songs Ever

We asked you, the Classic Rock reader, to choose your favourite Rush songs. You came, you voted in very large numbers, we calculated the results using a giant, futuristic abacus, and at the end of the day a list was compiled that features a lot of amazing music and quite a few surprises. Here are your Top 50 Rush tracks.

50. Different Strings - from Permanent Waves

49. The Big Money - Power Windows

48. Distant Early Warning - Grace Under Pressure

47. Between The Wheels - Grace Under Pressure

46. Here Again - Rush

45. Anthem - Fly By Night

44. One Little Victory - Vapor Trails

43. Manhattan Project - Power Windows

42. A Passage To Bangkok - 2112

41. Entre Nous - Permanent Waves

40. Lakeside Park - Caress Of Steel

39. Headlong Fight - Clockwork Angels

38. In The End - Fly By Night

37. Vital Signs - Moving Pictures

36. The Necromancer - Caress Of Steel

35. Dreamline - Roll The Bones

34. Witch Hunt - Moving Pictures

33. 2112: VII. Grand Finale - 2112

32. Mystic Rhythms - Power Windows

31. Jacob’s Ladder - Permanent Waves

30. Fly By Night - from Fly By Night

29. Losing It - Signals

28. Marathon - Power Windows

27. Red Sector A - Grace Under Pressure

26. Bravado - Roll The Bones

25. The Pass - Presto

24. The Analogue Kid - Signals

23. Time Stand Still - Hold Your Fire

22. A Farewell To Kings - A Farewell To Kings

21. The Garden - Clockwork Angels

20. By-Tor & The Snow Dog - from Fly By Night

19. Bastille Day - Caress Of Steel

18. Cygnus X-1 Book I: The Voyage - A Farewell To Kings

17. Closer To The Heart - A Farewell To Kings

16. Freewill - Permanent Waves

15. YYZ - Moving Pictures

14. 2112: I. Overture - 2112

13. The Camera Eye - Moving Pictures

12. Working Man - Rush

11. The Trees - Hemispheres

10. Red Barchetta - from Moving Pictures The song was inspired by the futuristic story A Nice Morning Drive by Richard Foster, which imagines a world where certain cars are banned. The Barchetta, an Italian sports car, was one such vehicle, and the song deals with the narrator secretly taking it for drives every Sunday.

9. Natural Science - from Permanent Waves The album’s final track. It tells people that they shouldn’t take nature for granted as technology becomes increasingly dominant, and that we must respect the planet and its resources. To get the wave sounds on the Tide Pools segment of the song, Lifeson and Peart splashed their hands in the bitterly cold lake by the studio, Le Studio.

8. Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres - from Hemispheres The album’s opening track, it follows on from Cygnus X-1 Book 1: The Voyage, the closing track on previous album A Farewell To Kings. A science fiction story with Greek mythological implications, it alludes to the constant conflict in humans between logic and emotion. The entire cycle was first played live on the Hemispheres tour.

7. 2112: The Temples Of Syrinx - from 2112 This is the second part of the epic, and tells the story of how the temple priests control the Federation through computers, expunging all feelings of individuality. A syrinx is a water nymph in Greek mythology.

6. Subdivisions - from Signals Subdivisions deals with the pressure people are under to conform to society’s attitudes and mores. It was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2010. Finnish band Omnium Gatherum covered it on their 2013 album Beyond.

5. Limelight - from Moving Pictures Peart expressing discomfort with the band’s growing profile and his inevitable loss of privacy. It’s based on the famous ‘All The World’s A Stage’ speech from Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

4. The Spirit Of Radio - from Permanent Waves Reaching number 13 in the charts, this is the biggest single the band have ever had in the UK. The title comes from the slogan used at the time by Toronto radio station CFNY, while the final lines in the song pay homage to Simon & Garfunkel’s The Sound Of Silence.

3. Tom Sawyer - from Moving Pictures Named after the Mark Twain character, the lyrics were co-written by Peart with Pye Dubois, who was closely associated with fellow Canadian band Max Webster. It’s based on Dubois’ poem Louis The Lawyer.

2. La Villa Strangiato (An Exercise In Self Indulgence) - from Hemispheres Unusually, this is an instrumental that actually tells a story, and is based on nightmares Alex Lifeson had when he was a child. The track is divided into 12 parts.

1. Xanadu - from A Farewell To Kings This is the first Rush song to use synthesisers as an integral part of the overall arrangement. Neil Peart’s lyrics are inspired by the Samuel Coleridge Taylor poem Kubla Khan.