Last summer Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale fronted Skid Row for four shows after the departure of vocalist Erik Grönwall, and now she's revealed exactly how the band welcomed her into the fold.

"I got to know Rachel [Bolan] and Snake [Sabo] as people first before we ended up gigging together," Hale tells Classic Rock. "I’ve been a Skid Row fan since I was eleven, just trying my damnedest to hit those high notes. When they asked me to be a part of it we were at a mutual friend’s birthday party, and it got brought up over cake.

"The thing that I discovered was when we were on the bus together, it doesn’t matter how old you are on the outside. On the inside, including myself, we are all fifteen-year-old boys. The fart jokes were rampant.

"We were making all these Spinal Tap jokes about the meat in catering. They’re like, the meat is so sweaty. I don’t know why it was so funny, but this sweaty meat came up a lot, and then that ends up being a dirtier and dirtier joke. I’m so grateful for them accepting me into their camp and for allowing me to be a part of that."

Hale's comments appear as part of a much larger piece in the new issue of Classic Rock, which is published this Friday (July 18).

Halestorm, who were one of the highlights of Black Sabbath's recent Back To The Beginning show in Birmingham, release their new album, Everest, on August 8, begin a US tour with Volbeat this week, and return to Europe in October. Full dates below.

