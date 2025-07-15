Queens Of The Stone Age have announced the UK and European legs of their upcoming Catacombs Tour. The schedule begins on November 18 at Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber in Milan, Italy, and wraps up on November 29 at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. The tour also visits Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Antwerp.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 18, at 10am local from qotsa.com.

The new dates are in addition to the previously announced North American leg of the Catacomb tour, which begins in Chicago on October 2. Full dates below.

The Catacombs Tour follows in the subterrestrial footsteps of the band's Queens Of The Stone Age: Alive In The Catacombs film and live album, which was released last month and documents their performance last year in the Paris Catacombs, home to the remains of more than six million people.

"The Catacombs Tour will see QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions," boasts a statement from the band. "Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour.

"Appropriate dress is encouraged for this very special evening at the theatre."

Hawaiian shirts and clown shoes are probably a no-no, then.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The band have also released a video that premiered on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, which is taken from the movie and features the Paris performance of Running Joke / Paper Machete. The full video is available to rent online.

Queens of the Stone Age – Running Joke / Paper Machete - YouTube Watch On

Queens Of The Stone Age: The Catacomb Tour

Oct 02: Chicago Theatre, IL

Oct 03: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre, MI

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Oct 07: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Oct 08: Boston Wang Theatre - Boch Center, MA

Oct 10: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Oct 18: Milan Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber, Italy

Oct 23: Berlin Theater des Westens, Germany

Oct 24: Copenhagen Koncerthuset Koncertsalen, Denmark

Oct 26: Amsterdam Royal Theater Carré, Netherlands

Oct 27: Antwerp Queen Elisabeth Hall, Belgium

Oct 29: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Nov 08: Santa Barbara Arlington Theatre, CA

Nov 10: San Francisco Davies Symphony Hall, CA

Nov 11: Los Angeles Dolby Theater, CA

Nov 19: Austin Bass Concert Hall, TX

Nov 21: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Tickets for previously announced shows in the US are sold out.