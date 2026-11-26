As much as I love a good band t-shirt, there’s only so many I can squeeze into my wardrobe. If you’re like me and you want a fresh way to show your appreciation for your favourite bands, Nixon’s range of music-inspired watches is well worth a look. And right now, you can pick one up for considerably less than usual, as the Californian brand has got its Black Friday sale under way, offering a massive 25% off everything on its website .

Naturally, as a music fan, you’ll want to know if that includes the ace, limited edition Nirvana and Rolling Stones watches. I’ll repeat – the 25% off deal applies to everything on the website, so, yes, you can get one of those awesome timepieces at cut-price too!

What I particularly like about these watches is that Nixon has done more than simply stick a band logo on the face and call it a day. There’s been some genuine thought put into the designs, with little nods to the bands’ history that diehard fans should appreciate. Let’s take a closer look at these amazing deals…

Nixon Nirvana watches: Save 25%

Arguably the coolest watch in Nixon’s Nirvana collection is the Sentry Wobble, whose delightfully wonky, stainless-steel case complements the band’s iconic smiley face logo. This eye-catching timepiece has dropped from $/£375 to $/£281.25. If you’d prefer something a little less ostentatious, check out the Nirvana Sentry Leather, which is down from $/£225 to $/£168.75. Inspired by the Seattle band’s legendary MTV Unplugged In New York performance, it comes with a gorgeous faded dial and a suede strap that pays homage to Kurt Cobain’s famous cardigan.

Save 25% (£62.50) Nixon Rolling Stones Sentry Leather Watch: was £250 now £187.50 at Nixon North America If you’re more of a Mick and Keith fan, how about this rather handsome all-black number? The Stones’ unmistakable tongue and lips logo sits in place of the 12 o’clock marker, while some subtle red stitching on the black leather strap adds a welcome splash of colour. It’s well-specced, too, with a 42mm stainless-steel case, Japanese quartz movement, a day and date display, and a 100m water-resistance rating. With $62.50 knocked off the asking price, now’s a good time to get some satisfaction.

And there’s plenty more to get your teeth into in the wider Nixon Black Friday sale, from chunky chronographs to retro-style digital watches and options for surfers. If someone in your life is difficult to buy for at Christmas, you might want to head there now.

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