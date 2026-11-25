Two of the most influential bands from the '90s post-hardcore scene announce UK shows for 2027
Quicksand share UK/Europe tour schedule, Shudder To Think announce first UK show for over 30 years
Quicksand and Shudder To Think, two of the most influential bands from the '90s US post-hardcore scene, have announced UK shows for 2027.
New Yorkers Quicksand have lined up an extensive European tour kicking off in Vienna, Austria on April 28, and running through to May 27, when they'll close out the trek in Umeå, Sweden. The full tour schedule is listed below.
The band's latest album, Bring On the Psychics, was released on July 17 on Equal Vision Records.
Washington DC's Shudder To Think, meanwhile, will play their first UK show in 32 years at next year's Supersonic Festival, which is scheduled to take place on April 24–25, at The Crossing in Digbeth, Birmingham.
The recently-reformed group, who released a new three-track EP, Who Sent You?, on Dischord on September 11, join Seattle hardcore band Iron Lung, Pittsburgh experimental Black Metal group Genital Shame, London hardcore quartet Nekra, Portland's Rhododendron, Bristol noise-pop collective MONOSUM and more at the weekender.
Following the sell-out of early-bird tickets , general release tickets go on sale tomorrow, November 26, here.
Talking about the Who Sent You? EP, Shudder To Think frontman Craig Wedren says, "Who Sent You? is about my teenage years in Cleveland in the 1980s, just before I moved to D.C. with my outsized emotions - young, horny, bored. It’s both a collage of memories, refracted through the prism of time, and a message back to my younger self (sense your way home). Above all, it’s a nocturnal thank you to all of the girls, family, friends, music, and invisible hands that lit the path, angels and devils both."
Quicksand UK and Europe tour 2027
Apr 28: Vienna Flex, AUT
Apr 29: Munich Strom, GER
Apr 30: Milan Carro Social Hall, ITA
May 01: Winterthur Salzhaus, SWI
May 03: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, GER
May 04: Frankfurt Zoom, GER
May 05: Luxembourg den atelier, LUX
May 06: Paris Backstage, FRA
May 08: London The Dome, UK
May 09: Manchester Gorilla, UK
May 10: Glasgow Garage, UK
May 11: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
May 13: Antwerp Trix,BEL
May 14: Amsterdam Melkweg,HOL
May 16: Cologne Gebaude 9, GER
May 17: Hanover glocksee, GER
May 18: Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli, GER
May 19: Berlin So36 ,GER
May 20: Prague subzero, CZE
May 22: Copenhagen loppen, DEN
May 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, SWE
May 24: Oslo John Dee, NOR
May 26: Stockholm Debaser, SWE
May 27: Umeå Stage, SWE
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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