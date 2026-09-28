Get an exclusive Chelsea Wolfe bundle featuring a special magazine cover and limited edition key ring, only with Metal Hammer
Metal Hammer has teamed up with Chelsea Wolfe to celebrate her acclaimed latest album The Dark with this extremely cool bundle
Celebrated US alternative singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe recently released her ninth studio album The Dark to much critical acclaim, and to celebrate, Metal Hammer has teamed up with Chelsea for an exclusive new bundle that you won't find anywhere else.
The bundle includes a special variant edition of the upcoming November issue of Metal Hammer - in stores October 15 - with an exclusive Chelsea Wolfe cover, alongside a 'Hermit' tarot card keyring also bearing Chelsea's initials.
The bundle will only be available through the official Metal Hammer store, so get yours now while you can.
Order the new Chelsea Wolfe x Metal Hammer bundle here.
Reviewing The Dark for Metal Hammer, writer Alex Deller noted: "For her ninth album, the Californian singer-songwriter reinvents herself once again, citing a need to be a truer, newer version of herself rather than cede to the expectations of others," suggesting that Chelsea's trademark "glower and menace has been scrubbed down to a more accessible sheen."
Acknowledging the more straightforward nature of her writing for recent single Cold, Chelsea told Metal Hammer: “It felt scary because it was so direct. I wasn’t hiding behind layers of noise or metaphorical haze. I was just singing a song, and that felt like a real risk for me.”
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Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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