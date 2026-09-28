Celebrated US alternative singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe recently released her ninth studio album The Dark to much critical acclaim, and to celebrate, Metal Hammer has teamed up with Chelsea for an exclusive new bundle that you won't find anywhere else.

The bundle includes a special variant edition of the upcoming November issue of Metal Hammer - in stores October 15 - with an exclusive Chelsea Wolfe cover, alongside a 'Hermit' tarot card keyring also bearing Chelsea's initials.

The bundle will only be available through the official Metal Hammer store, so get yours now while you can.

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Order the new Chelsea Wolfe x Metal Hammer bundle here.

Reviewing The Dark for Metal Hammer, writer Alex Deller noted: "For her ninth album, the Californian singer-songwriter reinvents herself once again, citing a need to be a truer, newer version of herself rather than cede to the expectations of others," suggesting that Chelsea's trademark "glower and menace has been scrubbed down to a more accessible sheen."

Acknowledging the more straightforward nature of her writing for recent single Cold, Chelsea told Metal Hammer: “It felt scary because it was so direct. I wasn’t hiding behind layers of noise or metaphorical haze. I was just singing a song, and that felt like a real risk for me.”