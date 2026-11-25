If you’ve got a vinyl lover in the family, you might be thinking about getting them a record for Christmas. But unless they’ve already told you what they want, this could be a seriously bad move. How will you know what they’ve already got? Are you equipped to identify a rare splatter vinyl at 50 paces? To avoid any duplicates or outright disappointments, how about getting them something to keep their precious collection in tip-top condition instead?

Well, now’s the time. The Amazon Black Friday sale has reduced the price on loads of useful vinyl accessories, ranging from brushes and cleaning kits to inner sleeves that’ll protect LPs from dust and other grime and keep them sounding their best. Come to think of it, these aren't just gift ideas, I'd recommend these to anyone who wants to take care of their collection.

I’ve been writing about vinyl gear and accessories for years and I’ve highlighted some of the best deals you can pick up today. So, it won’t just be a happy Christmas for your record-loving relative – you can enjoy the festive season knowing that you’ve kept costs down, too!

And if you want to check out some more brilliant products for keeping your LPs in good nick, check out our guide to the best vinyl record cleaners . Or if you’re looking to upgrade to a new deck this Christmas, here's Louder's guide to the best Black Friday record player deals .

Save 15% Spincare Velvet Vinyl Record Cleaning Brush: was £9.95 now £8.45 at Amazon This little velvet pad is ideal for lifting loose dust off a record before you lower the needle t keep it spinning cleanly. It even comes with a cover to keep it clean between uses. Amazon’s 15% discount means the price comes down from £9.95 to £8.45. Not exactly a massive saving, then (£1.45), but every penny counts at Christmas, right?

Save 27% Big Fudge 6-in-1 Vinyl Record Cleaning Kit: was £21.99 now £15.99 at Amazon Big Fudge’s record cleaning products are very popular on Amazon, and this kit is no exception. It contains a carbon-fibre brush, a stylus brush, microfibre and towel cloths, plus a premium cleaning solution meaning you can do a full vinyl MOT on your collection. If you've got a bit of time on your hands over Christmas, this would make the perfect project.

Save 15% Spincare Vinyl Record Cleaning Machine: was £59.95 now £50.95 at Amazon OK, so this might not quite fit inside a stocking, but who cares when you’re getting a generous 15% off the RRP? Easy to set up, this machine and its supplied accessories will clean up to 500 records, making it a great choice for anyone with a big collection. It’s also reasonably compact, so it won’t take up loads of space.

Save 25% Big Fudge Premium Master 12-inch Vinyl Record Sleeves (50): was £19.99 now £14.99 at Amazon A bunch of sleeves might not be the most exciting gift, but your friend or relative will thank you considering these rice-paper inners are designed to protecting your precious wax from static, meaning better performance and longer life. For Black Friday, Amazon has reduced the price of this 50-pack by a cool 25%.

👇 More Black Friday deals this way