I’ve hunted down 4 Black Friday stocking fillers every vinyl lover will thank you for
From anti-static brushes to deep-cleaning kits and replacement sleeves, these discounted Amazon essentials will keep any record collection sounding crisp
If you’ve got a vinyl lover in the family, you might be thinking about getting them a record for Christmas. But unless they’ve already told you what they want, this could be a seriously bad move. How will you know what they’ve already got? Are you equipped to identify a rare splatter vinyl at 50 paces? To avoid any duplicates or outright disappointments, how about getting them something to keep their precious collection in tip-top condition instead?
Well, now’s the time. The Amazon Black Friday sale has reduced the price on loads of useful vinyl accessories, ranging from brushes and cleaning kits to inner sleeves that’ll protect LPs from dust and other grime and keep them sounding their best. Come to think of it, these aren't just gift ideas, I'd recommend these to anyone who wants to take care of their collection.
I’ve been writing about vinyl gear and accessories for years and I’ve highlighted some of the best deals you can pick up today. So, it won’t just be a happy Christmas for your record-loving relative – you can enjoy the festive season knowing that you’ve kept costs down, too!
And if you want to check out some more brilliant products for keeping your LPs in good nick, check out our guide to the best vinyl record cleaners. Or if you’re looking to upgrade to a new deck this Christmas, here's Louder's guide to the best Black Friday record player deals.
This little velvet pad is ideal for lifting loose dust off a record before you lower the needle t keep it spinning cleanly. It even comes with a cover to keep it clean between uses. Amazon’s 15% discount means the price comes down from £9.95 to £8.45. Not exactly a massive saving, then (£1.45), but every penny counts at Christmas, right?
Big Fudge’s record cleaning products are very popular on Amazon, and this kit is no exception. It contains a carbon-fibre brush, a stylus brush, microfibre and towel cloths, plus a premium cleaning solution meaning you can do a full vinyl MOT on your collection. If you've got a bit of time on your hands over Christmas, this would make the perfect project.
OK, so this might not quite fit inside a stocking, but who cares when you’re getting a generous 15% off the RRP? Easy to set up, this machine and its supplied accessories will clean up to 500 records, making it a great choice for anyone with a big collection. It’s also reasonably compact, so it won’t take up loads of space.
A bunch of sleeves might not be the most exciting gift, but your friend or relative will thank you considering these rice-paper inners are designed to protecting your precious wax from static, meaning better performance and longer life. For Black Friday, Amazon has reduced the price of this 50-pack by a cool 25%.
👇 More Black Friday deals this way
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Paul has spent the past eight years testing and writing about gadgets and technology for the likes of Louder, T3 and TechRadar. He might not have the wealth or the looks of Tony Stark, but when it comes to knowing about the latest cool kit, Paul would surely give Iron-Man a run for his money. As for his musical leanings, Paul likes everything from Weyes Blood to Nirvana. If it's got a good melody, he's on board with it.
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