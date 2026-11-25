King Crimson have paid tribute to drummer and co-founding member Michael Giles, who has died, aged 84.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Giles, visionary drummer, composer and co-founder of King Crimson, who died on Monday 23rd November 2026, aged 84," the band announced on their website.

"I feel fortunate to have been involved in a number of musical adventures that continue to resonate with people. At the same time, I’m still making music and remain as curious as ever," Giles told Prog Magazine back in September, when he was the subject of The Prog Interview in issue 174.

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Born in Waterlooville, Bournemouth on March 1, 1942, Giles first came to prominence alongside brother Peter and fellow Bournemouth musician Robert Fripp in the eccentric proto-prog outfit Giles, Giles And Fripp, who released their lone album, The Cheerful Insanity Of Giles, Giles & Fripp in 1968.

The same year, along with Fripp, singer and bassist Greg Lake, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and lyricist Peter Sinfield, they formed King Crimson and released the groundbreaking In The Court Of The Crimson King album. Giles and McDonald would leave Crimson after the debut; he appeared on the follow-up, 1970's In The Wake Of Poseidon, as the band finalised their next line-up.

He then released McDonald And Giles with Ian McDonald, on whose 1999 solo album, Driver's Eyes, he also appeared, before moving into session work, performing on albums by Kevin Ayers, Anthony Phillips, Roger Glover, Greg Lake, Bryan Ferry, Penguin Cafe Orchestra and more...

Following his 2001 debut solo album, Progress, he co-founded the 21st Century Schizoid Band alongside fellow Crimson alumnus Mel Collins, his brother Peter, Ian McDonald, and guitarist and singer Jakko Jakszyk (who would assume the same role in the real King Crimson in 2013).

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More recently, Giles released Shadows/Solo, a double CD collection of previously unheard recordings with a proposed series of archival releases to follow, including Giles & Pert and Giles & Muir, documenting collaborative studio sessions recorded at Giles' studio in Dorset circa 1982, one with Morris Pert, the other with Jamie Muir, himself a future King Crimson drummer from 1972-3. Later in the year, the project will be followed by a five-CD box set presenting Giles' complete studio recordings.

But it is his time in King Crimson for which he will always be best-known, and of which he told Prog, "What distinguished King Crimson was the openness to ideas from a variety of sources and a willingness to take musical risks. There was a strong emphasis on listening and responding to one another.”