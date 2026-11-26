Hellfest Open Air has unveiled a typically stacked lineup for it's 2027 event, scheduled to take place from June 17-20 at its traditional home in Clisson, France. .

The festival's 20th anniversary celebrations will feature Evanescence, Judas Priest, Parkway Drive, Faith No More, Bruce Dickinson, The Prodigy, Blink-182, Gojira, Turnstile, Children of Bodom and many, many more on a heavyweight bill featuring over 300 artists across an event-record 10 stages.

Also confirmed for Hellfest 2027 are Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Primus, Tom Morello, Arch Enemy, Bullet For My Valentine, Bad Religion, IDLES, Venom, Sevendust, Dogma, Clutch, Napalm Death, Kreator, Dimmu Borgir, Paradise Lost, Enslaved, Emperor and Blue Medusa.

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Mainstage 1 headliners Blink-182 (playing on June 17) and Mainstage 2 headliners Evanescence (June 20) will be playing Clisson for the very first time. Parkway Drive will headline Mainstage 1 on June 18, Faith No More will headline on June 19, and national heroes Gojira will close out an all-French day on Mainstage 1 on June 20, above Landmvrks, Loudblast, Novelists, Pleymo, Rise of the Northstar, Spleen and TSS, in what the festival organisers say is their salute to a French scene that is richer and more active than ever.

Motley Crue (June 17), Marilyn Manson (June 18) and Judas Priest (june 19) complete the quartet of Mainstage 2 headliners.

Hellfest 2027 will also feature a number of unique, special, one-off celebrations.



June 18 will see a New York Hardcore day on the Warzone, in honour of Lou Koller. frontman of Sick of It All, who passed away on July 24. Sick of It All will play a special set for the occasion, with a guest vocalist.

And on June 20 the newly-created Abyss stage will host a full day led by female vocalists, including Brutus, Anna von Hausswolff, Emma Ruth Rundle, A.A. Williams, Oathbreaker and Witch Fever.

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Hellfest is launching a four-day pass reserved for its four most extreme stages: Altar, Forge, Temple and Crypt.

For full details on ticketing, passes, and the answers to frequently asked questions, go to the festival website here.

See the full 2027 line-up on the event poster below.

(Image credit: Hellfest)

Since launching in 2006 with 20,000 attendees, Hellfest has steadily grown in size, and this year's event is set to be it's biggest=ever staging.



It has previously been headlined by legendary artists such as Metallica, Iron Maiden, Kiss, Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Black Sabbath, Slayer, Motörhead, Deftones, Tool, Megadeth, Nine Inch Nails and more.