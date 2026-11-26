Slipknot guitarist Jim Root says that he doesn’t “know what we’re going to release” as the nu metal band continue work on their apparently experimental new album.

Root offers the update in a response to an Instagram comment from a fan, who expressed hope that the Iowa outfit wouldn’t repeat their last album, 2022’s The End, So Far. The guitarist replies that the members “haven’t written like this for the most part ever” and are “taking some chances” (via Chaoszine).

He adds, “And as far as I'm concerned… we need to. Otherwise it's just the same shit over and over. I don’t disagree with you though. But I’m not the type of person to hype something up and bullshit people by saying shit like ‘this is the best record we've ever done’. That's a vague statement based on opinion. And everyone has a different opinion if they’re a critical thinker.”

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Root also says that he’d continue to write if the band had the time ahead of their (sic)est world tour next summer: “It’s all I want to do. Revisit methods of the past and experiment with new ways. Learn. Every time for me is a learning process.

“And it’s also a band. And getting multiple people to be [on] the same page and to agree on a direction can be a daunting task. What we release is a peek into where we are at this time. It’s part of the ride. And as I’ve said before. A hundred times. I'm not interested in repeating things we've done in the past. That's not to say we're abandoning where we came from… take that as you will.

“We have way more material than we can get to at this point also. Digging through it all to choose what to focus on is creating another ‘problem’. A good one. But if I had my way we would push touring back and continue to write. I'm more interested in that than I am taking up touring again at this point. And. You're also speaking to a Libra. Decision [making] isn’t one of my strong points.”

Root’s statement comes two weeks after founding percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said that Slipknot have enough material in the bank that they could release a double album if they so choose.

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“I’m not telling you we’re doing that,” he added. “I’m just telling you, number eight’s coming out. We’re off all the bullshit. No one’s telling us what to do anymore. We do exactly what we want.”

Of Slipknot’s eight members, Root has been the most open regarding what to expect from their long-awaited eighth album. Following the release of the single Arsenal in September, which was met with a mixed response from fans, the guitarist said that the track won’t be on the next record and isn’t indicative of what it will sound like.

He revealed earlier this year that the new material is being recorded with former Faith No More producer Matt Wallace: “This is the closest I’ve heard to the music that I can hear in my head that I can’t get out that I’ve ever been. And it’s exciting. And it’s like breathing a new life into wanting to create.”

The new album will be Slipknot’s first with ex-Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande, who replaced Jay Weinberg in April 2024. It’ll also be their first without longtime turntablist Sid Wilson, with whom the band parted ways in August.

Slipknot’s (sic)est tour will kick off with their only European date of the year at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 3. Marilyn Manson will serve as main support at that show and on the later South American dates, despite the shock-rocker (real name Brian Hugh Warner) having previously been accused of misconduct by more than a dozen women. Although Warner denies any wrongdoing, a petition to remove him from the Wembley lineup has amassed more than 20,000 signatures.