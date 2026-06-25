Prime Day has got me in a chokehold with these insane Sleep Token merch discounts – save 15% on tees, tanks, hoodies, vinyl and more

I’ll be totally honest with you, at least 25% of the clothes I own are Sleep Token-related. I went slightly nuts/bankrupt at the merch table during their late-2024 Take Me Back To Eden tour, last year at Download, and I even bought an ST tee at Primark last month, because that’s a thing now.

So, I was positively giddy when an email from Sleep Token hit my inbox announcing ‘Behold, Prime Day is here’. Now, Sleep Token aren't shy about merch drops (can we have a new tour instead please, lads?), but this sale is actually really decent: for a limited time you can save 15% off a range of Sleep Token clothing and merch for a limited time. I’ve also tracked down a 15% Amazon saving on Even In Arcadia double vinyl and a small discount on Sundowning on CD .

By ‘limited time’ I’m referring to the fact Prime Day is scheduled to end tomorrow (Friday 26 June) and currently there's no telling if these deals will stick around after this point.

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I’ve been covering the Prime Day Music deals for a while now, but nothing brings me more joy than helping people save money on clobber relating to their (and my) favourite bands. And this one’s a doozy, so here goes.

Prime Day Sleep Token merch: 15% off a range of gear

Kit yourself out with some sweet Sleep Token threads from as little as £20 this Prime Day at Amazon. My particular favourite is the Take Me Back To Even hoodie that drops to just £38 with the discount, but the This Place Will Become Your Tomb gear is a throwback I'm 110% here for.

The main thrust of the sale is clothing from Vessel and Co’s visually awesome Take Me Back To Eden era, featuring album art on everything from t-shirts and tanks, to hoodies and this rad iPhone case . You’ve got the characters from Granite, Rain and the album's title track to choose from. There’s also a couple of colourways for a cool This Place Will Become Your Tomb sigil design that is in my basket right now.

Elsewhere on the sale page, there’s some merch that I’ve not seen before - and isn’t actually on sale, dangit - but well worth checking out. In particular I love this stainless steel 30oz water bottle featuring the Sleep Token logo in Arcadia pink . There’s also a range of basic tees and hoods featuring the Sleep Token logo solo. There’s something for everyone here, and believe me when I say these prices are a fraction of what you’d pay at a show.

Get ‘em while they’re hot. Or as Sleep Token would say: Act with haste, nothing lasts forever.

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