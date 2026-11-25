Andy Taylor, guitarist with Duran Duran and The Power Station, has died after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. The news was broken in a statement released by the musician's family.

"To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather,” say the family. "He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home."

"Andy was there at the very beginning of our story," say Duran Duran in a statement. "From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.

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"His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life, he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed."

Taylor was born in Northumberland in the North of England in 1961, and joined the fledgling Duran Duran in Birmingham in 1980. A few months later, they signed to EMI Records, and the band's self-titled debut album arrived in June the following year. The album reached number three in the UK chart and remained in the Top 100 for more than two years as the band swiftly became global superstars.

"We were the biggest pop band with a guitar," Taylor told Classic Rock. "So it still showed the appetite for a band with a guitarist."

Duran Duran went on hiatus in 1985, and Taylor hooked up with bassist John Taylor, former Chic drummer Tony Thompson and singer Robert Palmer to form The Power Station, whose debut album hit the US Top 10. They also played Live Aid – fronted by former Detective singer Michael Des Barres – where Taylor became one of the few musicians to play twice at the event when Duran Duran also took the stage.

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Taylor released his first solo album, 1987’s Thunder, as Sunset Strip metal began to gain traction. The album was boosted by guitars from former Sex Pistols-turned-fellow long-haired LA rocker Steve Jones, but the UK remained resistant to his charms.

"That was where the UK was different to anywhere else in the world, really,” he told Classic Rock. “In America you were seen more as a rock star than a pop star, especially being in The Power Station and being a guitarist. I think that’s why being able to work in America in the way we did gave you a chance to kind of define your own identity a little more, gave you a lot more freedom."

The UK finally took real notice of Taylor’s rock credentials in the 90s, when he produced Thunder’s critically acclaimed 1990 debut album Backstreet Symphony and the 1991 follow-up Laughing On Judgement Day. He also produced The Almighty’s 1991 album Soul Destruction.

Taylor rejoined Duran Duran in 2001 and remained with them for five years. Until he played a solo show at London’s 100 Club in 2019 – joined for the encore by Thunder's Luke Morley – he’d largely withdrawn from the spotlight, but more recently he reconnected with the band, playing on several songs on their 2023 album Danse Macabre.

Taylor was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in 2019, the year he joined Somerset rockers Reef as touring guitarist. News of Taylor's condition wasn't publicly confirmed until Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

He underwent a course of Lutetium-177, a radiation treatment that extends the length and quality of life of patients with advanced prostate cancer, and was able to produce Reef's 2022 album Shoot Me Your Ace and release a pair of final solo albums, Man's A Wolf To Man in 2023 and Andy Taylor the following year.

"It’s the nearest thing to being born again," he told Classic Rock, referring to the impact of the new treatment. "I dodged a massive bullet, and I do feel the joys of spring and everything’s changed shade, if you know what I mean."

"I can right several wrongs, not everything," he continued. "Be a better man."