Peter Gabriel has shared his memories of making music with bonobo apes, and suggested that humanity has been "arrogant" in our relationships with other species.

The progressive rock legend made his comments in a wide-ranging new interview with The Guardian, promoting his forthcoming album o\i.



In 2003, Gabriel got in contact with primatologist Sue Savage-Rumbaugh at the Georgia State University Language Research Center, and visited the facility in order to conduct musical improvisation sessions with male bonobo Kanzi, female bonobo Panbanisha, bassist Tony Levin, and multi-instrumentalist Richard Evans.



"There was clear, sharp, sensitive musical intelligence at work, and it was very exciting," Gabriel stated in 2012. "It was almost like meeting your ancestors and playing music with them."

During his interview with The Guardian, Gabriel showed writer Alexis Petridis a video of the session, and said, "There’s a real musicality there."

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Recalling the studies that Sue Savage-Rumbaugh conducted, Gabriel says, "She used to allow the bonobos to watch videos, and to choose the videos they watched, and their favourite, perhaps obviously, was Planet of the Apes, then Harry and the Hendersons, which is a film about a sasquatch who came to live with a family. The whole thing blew me away. I think we’re the most arrogant of all apes, and there’s just so much intelligence we’ve chosen to ignore and instead see the world as something that’s entirely available for our exploitation, and I think that’s cost us, as we are now learning.”

Last year, Gabriel expressed his sorrow after learning of the passing of his musical collaborator Kanzi.



"I was very upset to learn of the death of Kanzi, the Bonobo ape last week," he posted on his website on March 30.

"One of the most remarkable experiences of my life was making music with Kanzi and Panbanisha, two extraordinary Bonobo apes. They had grown up with Sue Savage-Rumbaugh in the Language Research Center in Georgia State in Atlanta and shown amazing ability in communicating with lexigrams that Sue and her partner Duane had created. It was also clear that they had a good understanding of English.

"I had made a cold–call to Sue who, in her inimitable way, was very open to new ideas and invited me to come and experiment playing music with the bonobos. We asked them both, Kanzi and Panbanisha, one after the other, to sit down at a keyboard and improvise music with me and later my band. There were no rewards and it was as much an exploration for them as it was for me.

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It took time to build trust and to convince them that they could make any musical choices they wanted and that they would be properly listened to. I was totally blown away at the results, and all the musicality and intelligence shown. It was almost as if I had travelled through time and was having a casual dialogue with my hominid ancestors.

"The relationship Sue, and the others there, had with Kanzi and his half–sister Panbanisha was also inspiring, as if they were part of the family – there was certainly no sense of ‘lesser beings’.

"Kanzi led the way in showing humanity; how much non-human intelligence we have been blind to.

"He excelled in so many areas. He had a book written about him ‘Ape of Genius’ and there is now a documentary being made about Kanzi and these remarkable beings. He could be kind and gentle and, at other times, loud and mischievous, but always you felt his presence – you knew when Kanzi was around. So sad we have lost him."



Gabriel's new album o\i is released via Real World on November 27.