U2 headlined the first ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve Halftime Show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California yesterday {November 25) and hushed 70,000 sports fans with an emotional debut live performance of Torn, their recent collaboration with the late Dolly Parton.

The closing track on U2's new album, Carnaval De Luz, Torn has the distinction of being the last song that the much-loved country music legend ever recorded.

The Dublin quartet premiered the song during what was a brief but powerful 10-minute musical interlude during the history-making NFL clash between the Green Bay Packers and local heroes the Los Angeles Rams.

The emotional high-point of the group's four song set, streamed on Netflix, Torn was the only new song shared alongside U2's now-classic 80s anthems Sunday Bloody Sunday, Where The Streets Have No Name, and Pride (In The Name of Love).

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U2 pays tribute to Dolly Parton at the NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game Halftime Performance | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Earlier this month, U2 spoke about feeling "blessed" to have had the opportunity to work with the Queen of Nashville.

Parton recorded her vocal parts for Torn, a duet with U2 frontman Bono, in Nashville in June.

In a recent appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live , The Irish band discussed how the collaboration came about, and revealed what they believe is the message that Parton was sharing in the song.

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Admitting that his band's hearts are broken over Parton's death, Bono told Jimmy Kimmel that U2 originally pitched the country legend the idea of working together on a song called Lifelong - "a slightly dizzy drunken marriage song" - which Parton passed on, telling the band that it was " a little too Irish" for her. Parton then proposed collaborating on a different song.

Bono explained: "She said, 'Look I've got a song started, and you can take it somewhere else. I'd like to see where you take it, I might like where you take it. The implication is here, of course, if I don't like where you take it, it will never see the light of day."



The singer described Parton's contribution to the song as "a masterclass", adding "she sang herself to some other place."



Co-written with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, Torn is described on Parton's website as "a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances."

"Her last prayer, in a way, was this song," Bono reflected. "It feels like a prayer and and I think it's for America, but it's for anywhere where there's divided politics. She has a line "Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war", and, you know, she didn't have kids, but we are all her children."

U2 on Being Together for 50 Years, Dolly Parton’s Last Vocal Recording & New Album Carnaval de Luz - YouTube Watch On

U2 will return to the SoFi Stadium in October, playing two nights at the venue as part of the newly-announced North American leg of their upcoming Carnaval De Luz Presents: The Greatest Show On Earth world tour.

U2: Carnaval De Luz Presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027

Feb 23: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico ¢

Feb 26: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico ¢

Feb 28: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico ¢

Mar 02: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico ¢

Mar 10: São Paulo Estádio MorumBIS, Brazil ¢

Mar 12: São Paulo Estádio MorumBIS, Brazil ¢

Mar 14: São Paulo Estádio MorumBIS, Brazil ¢

Mar 16: São Paulo Estádio MorumBIS, Brazil ¢

Mar 23: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina ¢

Mar 25: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina ¢

Mar 27: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina ¢

Mar 29: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina ¢

Apr 26: Stockholm Strawberry Arena, Sweden §

Apr 28: Stockholm Strawberry Arena, Sweden §

Apr 30: Stockholm Strawberry Arena, Sweden §

May 05: Paris Stade de France, France §

May 08: Paris Stade de France, France §

May 09: Paris Stade de France, France §

May 13: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain §

May 15: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain §

May 17: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain §

May 22: Seville Estadio La Cartuj, Spain §

May 24: Seville Estadio La Cartuj, Spain §

May 27: Lisbon Estadio da Luz, Portugal §

May 28: Lisbon Estadio da Luz, Portugal §

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands §

Jun 06: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands §

Jun 09: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands §

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands §

Jun 18: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK §

Jun 19: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK §

Jun 22: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK §

Jun 25: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK §

Jun 30: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany §

Jul 01: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany §

Jul 05: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy §

Jul 06: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy §

Jul 09: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy §

Aug 13: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL *

Aug 17: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA *

Aug 20: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD *

Aug 26: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

Aug 28: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL *

Sep 07: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON *

Sep 09: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON *

Sep 14: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA *

Sep 27: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX ^

Oct 01: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA ^

Oct 02: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA ^

Oct 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV ^

Oct 15: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA ^

Oct 18: Vancouver BC Place, BC ^

¢ with Beck

§ with Wolf Alice

* with Stephen Wilson Jr.

^ with The War On Drugs

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