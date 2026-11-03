Marks of the Evil One: There's an official Ghost colouring book coming out just in time for Christmas

The Clergy have joined forces with the people at Rock N’ Roll Colouring to create an official colouring book featuring "darkly blasphemous images" based on the band Ghost.

The non-ecumenical act joins a long, distinguished list of bands who've had their likenesses transformed into a series of crisp, black and white line drawings, including: Iron Maiden, Sleep Token, Alice Cooper, Motörhead, Judas Priest, Cannibal Corpse, Thin Lizzy and Megadeth.

"The book contains painstakingly crafted renderings of each image with detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint," says a Rock N’ Roll Colouring representative. "Utilising artwork spanning Ghost’s stellar two-decade career, the book provides fans and kindred souls with the perfect opportunity to tap into their creativity and add their own personal stamp on every page."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Colouring-in is recognised for its therapeutic nature, while boosting focus and mindfulness. But, if the idea of simply taking a felt-tip to the papery face of any of the five Papas Emeritus or one of the Nameless Ghouls gives you a sense of joy, then who are we to stop you?

The book is published on November 27.

(Image credit: Rock N’ Roll Colouring)

(Image credit: Rock N' Roll Colouring)

(Image credit: Rock N' Roll Colouring Book)