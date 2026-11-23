British guitarist Sophie Lloyd has expressed her frustration that her viral online videos are being stolen, manipulated and monetised by fake social media accounts using AI technology.

Before joining Machine Gun Kelly's band, and releasing her 2023 solo album Imposter Syndrome, Lloyd made her name as an online content creator, amassing four million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, with her viral covers, original music, and “shredleys” series.



But, as reported by BBC News, Lloyd is increasingly discovering that her online content is being ripped off and monetised by fake social media accounts, using AI-generated characters.

The practice is known as "reskinning", and involves online content being copied and digitally manipulated by AI technology, then reposted on accounts featuring AI-generated characters.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"A lot [of these accounts] are getting thousands of views, thousands of followers, just for literally doing nothing and stealing the stuff that we've created," Lloyd tells the BBC. "It takes years to, like, master an instrument, and seconds to take it and rip it off for something else."



The BBC reports that there are at least four fake AI accounts profiting from Lloyd's original content, copying her performances and even facial expressions. BBC Verify has discovered that a number of accounts fronted by AI-generated guitarists using Lloyd's performances use these avatars to sell and promote adult content online.

"I can't tell what's real now myself," Lloyd admits.

The practise is not confined to musicians, but extends to comedians, models, chefs, dancers, athletes and other online creators.

The BBC news reports states that Equity, the UK's largest entertainment union, has called for new laws to protect performers against the unauthorised use of their work by AI, arguing that the current laws safeguarding copyright are inadequate and out of date. Identifying those making a profit by passing off original content is, however, difficult, and even in the rare instances when fake accounts are shut down by social media platforms, the unscrupulous, faceless individuals behind those accounts can simply launch new accounts and continue to profit from the creativity of artists and performers.