We're now into the final day of Amazon Prime Day, but if you're quick, there's still time to get a sweet discount on a fresh pile of rock and metal t-shirts. We've already had a look at some brilliant Sleep Token merch deals, but if your loyalties lie elsewhere, I've got you covered.

Let's kick things off in the US, where you can get this Black Sabbath World Tour 1978 Sketch t-shirt with a 20% discount – down from $24.99 to £19.99.

If you're in the UK and have been enjoying seeing Metallica on the latest leg of their M72 tour and want a throwback t-shirt, then there's 30% off this ...And Justice For All tee, which is down from £20 to just £13.98.

Prime Day: Rock and metal t-shirts – save up to 30%

There's still time to grab a nice discount on a selection of rock and metal t-shirts this Prime Day. Take a sift through and see if anything else catches your eye - then get it quick, because Prime Day will soon be over.

There are loads of cut-price tees on Amazon, but let's focus back in on the US for a bit.

Def Leppard are one of the biggest rock bands on the planet and I can recall going into my local HMV back in 1987 and buying Hysteria on cassette. I also saw them on that tour in Edinburgh, but I'm getting side-tracked by nostalgia! If you want to display your love of that era of the band, then this classic Hysteria t-shirt is down from $29.99 to $23.99.

Prefer your rock a little more classic? Then how about this Led Zeppelin 1975 US tour t-shirt? It's down from $24.99 to $20.79 and it's one of my favourite designs in this list of Prime Day t-shirt discounts.

If you're after something a little more straightforward, then this AC/DC red logo t-shirt should fit the bill – and it's down from $25.99 to $20.79. Meanwhile, Motorhead fans can get their fix with this awesome Snaggletooth design, which has been reduced from $24.99 to £19.99 and it's a bona fide classic look.

Let's take a look at the UK side of things again, and you really can't go wrong with a Pink Floyd The Dark Side Of The Moon design. It's down from £24.99 to 18.99 for Prime Day.

We're still getting over the loss of The Prince Of Darkness so if you'd like to pay homage to Ozzy, you can get your hands on a Diary of A Madman tee at Amazon, with the price cut from £24 down to £20.28.

Another classic logo design is on display with this no-nonsense Linkin Park tee, with the price cut from £24.99 to £20.99 making it a must-have for fans of the band.

My final pick goes to the band of the moment: Rush. Geddy and Alex are on tour right now with drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold – and the four of them are delivering spectacular shows. They won't be in the UK until next year, but while we wait, you can relive the good old days with this America 1977 Tour t-shirt – down from £24.99 to £20.99.

For more Prime Day discounts, take a look at Louder's Prime Day music deals page, our Prime Day turntable deals, and don't forget we're also collecting our favourite Prime Day vinyl deals too.