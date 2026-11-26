Steve Murphy, the drummer Journey have picked to fill in for Deen Castronovo as he steps away from touring to concentrate on "personal health matters", already has several impressive entries on his resume.

A professional musician with over 25 years of experience, Murphy has worked with John Entwistle, Denny Laine, Sting, Steve Lukather, Pat Thrall, Joe Lynn Turner, Billy Squier, Celine Dion, Eric Burdon, Spencer Davis, Dave Mason, Mitch Ryder, Gary US Bonds, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more. And in 2002 he joined the A Walk Down Abbey Road tour, a Beatles tribute show that also featured Cream's Jack Bruce, Todd Rundgren, Alan Parsons, Grand Funk Railroad's Mark Farner and Christopher Cross.

More strangely, Murphy also portrays Bob Seger in a Florida-based tribute show, Beautiful Loser – The Bob Seger Concert Experience.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

“We're absolutely thrilled for Steve,” says Tom Porter, founder of Great Tribute Bands, the talent agency that represents the show. “When you've worked with someone as extraordinarily talented as Steve, an opportunity like this is exciting, but hardly surprising.

"Journey is one of the most iconic rock bands in history, and we couldn't be prouder that our very own 'Bob Seger' was selected to join them."

Deen Castronovo announced he was stepping away from Journey's Final Frontier tour earlier this month, with just seven shows left on the schedule. Remaining dates below.

"God willing, with the right doctors and experts I’m seeing soon, I’ll come back swingin’!" says the drummer. "Prayers and all the positive energy you can throw my way will be deeply appreciated."

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BEAUTIFUL LOSER (446vo)...THE Bob Seger Concert Experience - YouTube Watch On

Jan 22: Dania Beach 954 Theatre, FL

Feb 20: Odessa Pasco County Library, FL

Mar 13: Punta Gorda Military Heritage Museum, FL

May 03: Venice Venice Theatre, FL

Aug 14: Pinellas Park Pinellas County Amphitheater, FL

Aug 20: DeLand Athens Theatre, FL

Get tickets.

Nov 27: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Nov 28: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Apr 21: Stateline Tahoe Blue Events Center, NV

Apr 23: Stateline Tahoe Blue Events Center, NV

Apr 24: Indio Stagecoach Festival, CA

Find Journey tickets.