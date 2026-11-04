"It's my favourite version of Eddie." Iron Maiden launch Somewhere In Time 40th Anniversary graphic novel

Graphic novel publisher Z2 have teamed up with Iron Maiden for a book celebrating the 40th anniversary of 1986's Somewhere In Time album.

Somewhere In Time: The Graphic Album will be published on March 2nd, 2027, and includes eight stories – each inspired by one of Somewhere In Time's eight tracks – plus an epilogue and a prologue telling the story of the moments leading up to the moment portrayed on the album's iconic cover, a classic Derek Riggs illustration featuring several in-jokes and nods to the band's past.

"It's just a great version of Eddie, my favourite version of Eddie probably," says Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith. "There's a real power there, you know, a genuine power and menace. He's very muscular, isn't he? He looks like he’s been working out. Like I say, it complements the music, which is fantastic."

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"Somewhere in Time dropped my senior year," says Z2 Editor-in-Chief Rantz Hoseley. "And like many other writers and artists, everything about that album – the songs, the art, that powerful incarnation of Eddie – evoked a million possible stories. It’s such an honour to bring this creative team together to explore these worlds!"

The package also includes an interview with Smith, conducted by Dave Shack of Phantom Music Management, which looks back at the making of Somewhere In Time. It's available in several variants, including a signed platinum edition that includes 7" vinyl editions of Wasted Years and Stranger In A Strange Land, both released as singles in 1986.

This isn't the first time Iron Maiden have collaborated with Z2. In 2023, the publisher released a graphic novel celebrating the 40th anniversary of Maiden's fourth album, Piece Of Mind, and in 2025 frontman Bruce Dickinson worked with the company on the comic book set that accompanied his album The Mandrake Project.

Somewhere In Time: The Graphic Album is available to pre-order now.

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Iron Maiden play a pair of shows in Zealand this weekend before heading to Australia and Japan. Last month, the band announced a US tour for 2027. Full dates below.

(Image credit: Z2)

Iron Maiden: Run For Your Lives World Tour

Nov 07: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Nov 08: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Nov 11: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 13: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Nov 15: Sydney Allianz Stadium, Australia

Nov 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 19: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 24: Yokohama K-Arena, Japan

Nov 25: Yokohama K-Arena, Japan

Apr 14: Tacoma Dome, WA

Apr 16: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Apr 18: Portland Moda Center, OR

Apr 20: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Apr 22: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Apr 24: San Bernardino Glen Helen Amphitheater, CA

Apr 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Apr 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

May 01: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

May 02: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

May 05 Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

May 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

May 09: Hartford The Meadows Music Theatre, CT

May 11: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

May 14: Sonic Temple, OH

May 16: Boardwalk Rock, MD

Find Iron Maiden tickets.