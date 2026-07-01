Today is Blink-182 Day – a fan-created celebration of the Californian rockers that's held annually on the 182nd day of the year.

Although an unofficial event, it's been recognised by the band themselves in recent years and they've flagged the day on their Facebook page this year too.

To mark the occasion – and while we wait for the 25th anniversary edition of Take Off Your Pants And Jacket on October 30 – I've picked out a number of Blink-182 products – everything from t-shirts and hats, to tote bags and concert posters.

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