One thing that I have noticed, both in life and every issue of Classic Rock, is that I’m always bemoaning the passage of time. Where has it gone?! Where does it go?! Turns out the summer of 1986 was 40 years ago which, quite frankly, I’m finding hard to believe.

In 1986, the Berlin Wall was still a thing, and the Cold War was in full flight. It was against this backdrop that Queen defied the odds and took their Magic tour behind the Iron Curtain to Hungary. As Brian May and Roger Taylor tell us in this issue, they always tried to play places people told them they shouldn’t play. Despite considerable obstacles involved in making it happen, the gig was a resounding success and, happily for us, recorded for posterity. Now, 40 years later, it’s getting a 21st-century makeover with a new film showing Queen (and Freddie Mercury) in all their majesty.

We’ve a jam-packed issue this month (as ever), including brand new interviews with Greta Van Fleet, Rick Wakeman, Manic Street Preachers, Pearl Jam, Little Angels, The Temperance Movement and loads more.

We've also produced two bundle editions to celebrate this month's magazine. The limited edition Queen x Classic Rock Bundle contains the magazine with a bespoke cover, two exclusive Queen patches and a ‘VIP’ Lanyard, while The Temperance Movement x Classic Rock Bundle features the magazine (with a different bespoke cover, of course) and a signed lyric sheet for the band's recent single Always Been Love.

Get them before they're gone, because once they're gone, they're gone for good!

Features

Queen

How they pulled off a groundbreaking trip behind the Iron Curtain for their last-ever filmed gig with Freddie Mercury.

Greta Van Fleet

We talk to Josh Kiszka about the band’s new album, Palace For The People, and how it feels to “carry the torch” for rock.

Manic Street Preachers

A look at the making of The Holy Bible, the painful howl of an album that defied the Britpop scene upon its release in 1994.

Dolly Parton

What can we say about the late country queen that hasn’t been said elsewhere? We take a look at her most important songs.

Anthrax

Ten years since their last album, Scott Ian looks back on the band’s history – and introduces new record Cursum Perficio.

Pearl Jam

Bassist Jeff Ament gives us a peek into PJ’s formative years through his personal camera lens.

The Temperance Movement

After a long – and frankly rather worrying – break, the band have stepped back into the limelight, stronger than ever.

Little Angels

They had a No.1 album, hit singles, limousines, fame… and empty bank accounts. Thirty years on, Little Angels open up about surviving the 90s music machine and why their story isn’t over yet.

Regulars

The Dirt

Rick Wakeman goes to Mars. Arise, Sir Alex Van Halen. The Journey drama continues. Welcome back Bobbie Dazzle and Theory Of A Deadman. Say hello to Villagers Of Ioannina City and Dan Byrne. Say goodbye to Tim Curry, Derry Brownson.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

How an actor’s Boris Karloff impression turned into a Halloween hit.

Q&A: Dave Hill

Slade’s guitarist on the band’s early days, being the reason Kiss got together, his debut solo album, blanking Springsteen and more.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Hannah Wicklund

She was involved in music early, and fame followed quickly; as a woman in rock she faced many hurdles; she had death threats; she does things her way.

Ever Meet Lemmy? Tom Morello

Gene Simmons gave his son his famous Axe bass; Nuno Bettencourt is one of his guitar heroes; he had a fright playing with Springsteen; and yes, he did meet Lemmy. He’s RATM guitarist and much more, Tom Morello, and these are just some of the people he’s met on the rock’n’roll highway.

Reviews

New albums from Tony Iommi, Greta Van Fleet, Francis Rossi, Ann Wilson, Tom Morello, The Temperance Movement and more. Reissues from The Beatles, Manic Street Preachers, Genesis, Small Faces, The Cramps, Yes and more. DVDs, films and books on Alice Cooper, Nicko McBrain, Fleetwood Mac, Linkin Park and more. Live reviews of Bon Jovi, The Black Keys, Jack White, Elton John and more.

Lives

We preview tours by Blaze Bayley, The Mission and Walter Trout. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Ian McCulloch

Echo & The Bunnymen’s frontman picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents.

* In North America, Classic Rock is available in branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in the UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £20.99 for six months. Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store, Zinio, Readly, Press Reader and Pocketmags.

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available.