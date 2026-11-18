Rock legends The Rolling Stones have partnered with Mathmos, the inventors of the classic lava lamp, to produce a limited-edition Paint It Black lamp. The lamp marks the 60th anniversary of the band's Paint It Black single, which was released in May 1966 and climbed to #1 on the UK and US charts.

This is the second time Mathmos and the Stones have collaborated on a lava lamp – in April, the company launched a limited run of 1000 Rolling Stones lamps, which sold out immediately. A limited edition Duran Duran light was launched in 2024.

"Paint It Black has a distinctive sound and energy, and it’s fantastic to see this reflected in this new Mathmos lava lamp," say the Stones. "It’s a brilliant way to mark the 60th anniversary of Paint It Black and great to collaborate with Mathmos again."

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The new lamp comes in the familiar 'Astro' shape, which Mathmos launched in 1963, and features an aluminium base and cap in an anodised black finish, with laser-etched grooves designed to resemble a vintage vinyl record. The glass bottle is adorned with the Stones' iconic tongue and lips emblem, while the lava itself is a dark purple colour.

"The all-black lava lamp design plays with the idea of suppressing an otherwise joyful icon, creating tension between darkness and optimism," the manufacturer boldly claims. "The dark lava becomes an organic expression of the chaos and complexity of human emotion and the darker forces that can exist beneath the surface.

"Yet there is optimism within the darkness as the lava moves and flows; its playful, hypnotic nature becomes a levelling force. The result is a lamp that embraces both sides of the human experience: the darkness and the light, the chaos and the calm, with the optimism of something joyful continually trying to break through."

Mathmos lamps are still made in the company's original hometown of Poole, Dorset. The Mathmos x Rolling Stones lava lamp will be available for purchase from tomorrow.

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