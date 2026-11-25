In a rare public statement, Bob Seger has paid tribute to Silver Bullet Band bassist Chris Campbell, whose death at the age of 78 was announced earlier this week.

"With the passing of our bassist and my friend for over 55 years, Chris Campbell, it's taken me a couple of days to put my thoughts together," says Seger. "Such a huge and sad loss. Chris was with us as we started out travelling to gigs in station wagons and vans and for the next forty-plus years – all the way through our last show in 2019. He was a great musician.

"Chris understood well the roots of rock'n'roll, rhythm and blues. His ability to lock into a pocket with a drummer was extraordinary, and he was remarkably consistent show to show. Off stage, his sense of humour kept us laughing and entertained. Chris was like family; we raised our kids together.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"It was a blessing to share this journey with Chris, and I'll cherish the memories forever. RIP, my friend."

Campbell first hooked up with Seger in Detroit in 1970 as a temporary replacement for Bob Seger System bassist Dan Honaker, who'd broken his wrist in a motorbike accident. Seger recalled him when he put the Silver Bullet Band together to record 1974's Seven album, and he stayed until the band's final shows in 2019.

Silver Bullet Band keyboardist Jim "Moose" Brown has also paid tribute, saying, "When I joined the band in 2006, Chris had already been with Bob for over 35 years! I’m so honoured to have had the opportunity to share the stage with him all the years I was there. We had so many laughs and incredible musical moments together.

"Bob Seger and the SBB were the soundtrack of my young life and an inspiration to my musical dreams. Campbell’s musicianship was embedded all over those records, and he was one of the best ever."