Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo says the band have tentatively started working on material for the follow-up to 2023's 72 Seasons.

The band recorded their most recent studio album between March 2021 and November 2022 with producer Greg Fidelman and have been promoting the album on their epic M72 World Tour since its release.

In an interview with Mike 'Radioactive MikeZ' Zara of 96.7 KCAL-FM, Trujillo says that there are already some ideas in the bag for their 12th full-length release.

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"I’ve heard James [Hetfield] coming up with some ideas... and at some point we’ll all get together and we’ll focus on that, and we will start working on new material," says Trujillo.

"I feel in a great place, as far as writing goes," he adds. "I think that we should probably start getting on that trajectory pretty soon. It feels right. At a certain point, it starts to feel right, and it’s time to get to work. It’s just that we keep getting these shows added to our year, and it just becomes a matter of time and focus."

The band's ongoing Life Burns Faster residency in Paradise, Nevada began on October 1 and our own Joe Daly praised the retina-searing spectacle, writing: "To call Metallica’s arrival at the $2.3 billion Las Vegas Sphere a residency is to miss the point entirely: it’s a high-tech conquest by a band that has outgrown every traditional stage on Earth.

"Purists can gripe all they want. On opening weekend, Metallica didn't just adapt to the most technologically advanced venue on the planet – they made it their playground."

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Fans have a few months left to secure their tickets, as the residency is set to end on March 13, 2027.

In the meantime, check out this footage of the band performing 1988 single Harvester of Sorrow on October 17.