Queen's Brian May shared a touching tribute to his dear friend Freddie Mercury yesterday, November 24, the 35th anniversary of the legendary singer's death.

Mercury passed away at his home in Kensington, west London, on November 24, 1991, just 24 hours after sharing a public statement to fans confirming that he had tested HIV positive and had AIDS. Mercury's statement came after weeks of what he referred to as "enormous conjecture in the press" about his health.

Posting a poignant tribute to his late bandmate on Instagram, alongside edited snippets of interviews he and drummer Roger Taylor conducted with Greatest Hits Radio DJ Zoe Ball, Brian May admitted, "I have a tendency to hide away at this particular time of the year – difficult memories."



"But this clip shows another side to it all," the guitarist continued. "Here you see both Roger and I speaking completely separately on different days to the lovely Zoe Ball, and you can see that, without even digging very deep, we share the same feeling that Freddie's spirit is still very much with us."



"And there is still so much stuff to do!" he added. "The dream that the four of us shared all those years is still very much alive and kicking ! It will probably safely survive all of us! So much to be grateful for!"

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In a brief snippet of his radio interview with Zoe Ball, May says that Mercury is "always there" with him, and adds that he knows that Roger Taylor feels the same way.

"Very often we know what Freddie would have said in a particular situation, or we feel we do," May adds in the clip. "I kinda bounce off him I think. If I'm trying to make a decision, I think, Well, if I was having this conversation with Freddie, what would he say? Oh, he would probably say that. And I would probably disagree!"

Last week, May revealed that he and Roger Taylor have given Queen's 1984 single Thank God It's Christmas some new sonic tweaks, removing the original drum machine backing and introducing more guitars, real drums, sleigh bells and additional backing vocals. May confessed that the original recording was "a rush job", hence the duo's desire to give it a 2026 makeover.

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