6 of our favourite Audio-Technica turntables have just received a huge price drop at Amazon as Black Friday heats up
Audio-Technica record players are going for a song in Amazon’s massive Black Friday sale
Christmas is a-coming, and that’s an excellent excuse to buy a new record player. If you have a music-loving friend or family member, they’ll love unwrapping a shiny new deck on the big day. Or, of course, you could treat yourself, whether that’s upgrading what you already have or starting your vinyl-listening journey from scratch.
Either way, we have big news: in the run-up to Black Friday, some awesome Audio-Technica turntables are going cheap on Amazon, and whether you’re in the UK or the US, you can grab a real bargain.
For even more inspiration, check out our best Audio-Technica turntables guide and keep it locked to our Black Friday music deals, as we'll be adding more offers around the clock from now until the big day!
UK deals
This fully manual, belt-driven deck has come down in price by 21%, reducing the cost from £289.99 to just £229. That means you’ll save a whopping £60.99 in this Amazon Black Friday sale. To put it another way, you’ll effectively be getting a very capable record player for the price of a budget machine.
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The LP140XPBKEUK is one of those turntables where you might say, “I really want it, as it’s a damn fine bit of kit, but it’s just out of my price range.” Well, now that Amazon has cut the price by 10% for Black Friday – bringing it down by a very generous £40.99 – maybe, just maybe, you can finally consider taking the plunge!
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If you’re looking for a budget record player, either for yourself or someone you love, then you could do a lot worse than buy this one. Not only is it made by one of the world’s best turntable manufacturers, but it’s also come down in price from an already piffling £134.99 to a meagre £118.99. That’s a discount of 12%, or £16.
Read more: Audio-Technica AT-LP60X review
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US deals
Being able to convert your favourite vinyl records to MP3 is great, as it means you can play those rare albums and singles on the train or at the gym. One of Audio-Technica’s most popular products, this turntable has that functionality, and you can now get $50 off the usual price in this Amazon Black Friday sale. That’s an 11% reduction.
Read more: Audio-Technica LP120XUSB-BK review
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Slimline this turntable may be, but there’s plenty of meat on this Black Friday discount. Amazon has reduced the price of the Bluetooth-supported LP3XBT-BK by $20, which may not sound like much, but it gives you money to spend on a great record to play on it.
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This is a truly stylish record player, so, why wouldn’t you want to make the most of this Black Friday deal? The discount is only 20 bucks (7%), but money saved is money saved. And you can put the cash you save in your pocket toward a nice new record or perhaps some Christmas presents.
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- Black Friday record player deals: The cyber weekend turntable savings to beat
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Paul has spent the past eight years testing and writing about gadgets and technology for the likes of Louder, T3 and TechRadar. He might not have the wealth or the looks of Tony Stark, but when it comes to knowing about the latest cool kit, Paul would surely give Iron-Man a run for his money. As for his musical leanings, Paul likes everything from Weyes Blood to Nirvana. If it's got a good melody, he's on board with it.
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