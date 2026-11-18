Christmas is a-coming, and that’s an excellent excuse to buy a new record player. If you have a music-loving friend or family member, they’ll love unwrapping a shiny new deck on the big day. Or, of course, you could treat yourself, whether that’s upgrading what you already have or starting your vinyl-listening journey from scratch.

Either way, we have big news: in the run-up to Black Friday, some awesome Audio-Technica turntables are going cheap on Amazon, and whether you’re in the UK or the US, you can grab a real bargain.

For even more inspiration, check out our best Audio-Technica turntables guide and keep it locked to our Black Friday music deals, as we'll be adding more offers around the clock from now until the big day!

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UK deals

Save 21% (£60.99) Audio-Technica LPW30TK: was £289.99 now £229 at Amazon This fully manual, belt-driven deck has come down in price by 21%, reducing the cost from £289.99 to just £229. That means you’ll save a whopping £60.99 in this Amazon Black Friday sale. To put it another way, you’ll effectively be getting a very capable record player for the price of a budget machine. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% (£40.99) Audio-Technica LP140XPBKEUK: was £419.99 now £379 at Amazon The LP140XPBKEUK is one of those turntables where you might say, “I really want it, as it’s a damn fine bit of kit, but it’s just out of my price range.” Well, now that Amazon has cut the price by 10% for Black Friday – bringing it down by a very generous £40.99 – maybe, just maybe, you can finally consider taking the plunge! Read more Read less ▼

US deals

Save $50 Audio-Technica LP120XUSB-BK: was $449 now $399 at Amazon Being able to convert your favourite vinyl records to MP3 is great, as it means you can play those rare albums and singles on the train or at the gym. One of Audio-Technica’s most popular products, this turntable has that functionality, and you can now get $50 off the usual price in this Amazon Black Friday sale. That’s an 11% reduction. Read more: Audio-Technica LP120XUSB-BK review Read more Read less ▼

Save 5% ($20) Audio-Technica LP3XBT-BK: was $399 now $379 at Amazon Slimline this turntable may be, but there’s plenty of meat on this Black Friday discount. Amazon has reduced the price of the Bluetooth-supported LP3XBT-BK by $20, which may not sound like much, but it gives you money to spend on a great record to play on it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 7% ($20) Audio-Technica LP60XBT-RD: was $299 now $279 at Amazon This is a truly stylish record player, so, why wouldn’t you want to make the most of this Black Friday deal? The discount is only 20 bucks (7%), but money saved is money saved. And you can put the cash you save in your pocket toward a nice new record or perhaps some Christmas presents. Read more Read less ▼