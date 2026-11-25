Fresh off a recent hiatus from live shows, folk mystics Heilung have announced their headlining Eldgeitfardha European tour for 2027.

The Norse collective – led by singers Maria Franz and Kai Uwe Faust and musician Christopher Juul – will play across the continent in November and December, starting with a show at Royal Arena in their hometown of Copenhagen on November 10 with support from John Cxnnor.

The trek will continue from November 12 with Lilith Max supporting, including a stop at London’s 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena on December 8, before concluding at Sporthalle in Hamburg on December 16.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

See the full list of dates below. Tickets will be on sale from Friday, November 27, at 10am local time.

Eldgeitfardha means “the journey of the fire goat” in Old Norse. The group explain in a statement: “In the Chinese calendar, 2027 marks the year of the Fire Goat. The goat represents art, gentleness and creativity, while fire brings courage, warmth and movement.

“Far away, in the ancient North, the goat also wanders through our old stories. Thor’s two goats, Tanngnjóstr and Tanngrisnir, pull his chariot across the sky. He can slaughter and eat them in the evening and with his hammer they stand up again in the morning. Death and return, again and again.

“On the roof of Valhalla, the goat Heiðrún feeds on the branches of the great tree Læraðr, providing an endless stream of mead for the fallen warriors to be enjoyed around the fire. A gift that never runs dry.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Fire itself is old in the north. From the sparks of Muspelheim meeting the ice of Ginnungagap, the first life was born. Fire creates, fire consumes, and at the end of times, when Surtr with his burning sword sets the world ablaze, a new green earth shall rise again from the waters.

“For us the fire goat is a traveller. We see this tour as one long journey through the year, from town to town, from fire to fire, carrying the stories of life, death and rebirth through a world that has never truly forgotten its past.

“We have been away from the great stages of the world for some time. Yet the fire never went out. It simply needed new wood to burn brighter.

“Eldgeithfardha is a ritual created for this journey alone. And once the last fire has burned down, it shall never return in quite the same form again.

“And as we say in Denmark, så den ged barberet.”

Heilung went on hiatus in 2025, following an extensive European tour in the spring and summer. They explained: “Shamans retreat, sometimes very long, to be reunited with their power, their spirits; to recharge. If they would constantly work, they would burn out, lose contact to themselves, their helping entities and their light.”

The group announced their return last month, detailing a series of Australia and New Zealand tour dates for March. They also revealed that they’d recorded a new double album called Sagas + Ambient, due out on December 11 via Season Of Mist. The Sagas material was originally composed for the 2024 videogame Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

(Image credit: Doomstar)