Nixon watches have a long history of collaborations with music artists, including past partnerships with Metallica, the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones. Sadly, all those watch designs have long since sold out - but one that’s still going strong is the American brand’s Nirvana watch range.

Launched in 2024, only four designs still remain available - but the good news is that all of them currently have a 25% discount through August 18 and are part of a site-wide sale celebrating the Nixon’s 28th birthday.

The Nirvana Sentry Wobble in either the Yellow Smiley colour scheme or its Matte Super Black/Blue counterpart are both down from $/£375 to $/£281.25. The next Nirvana watch on sale is the Sentry Leather version in its starburst Unplug Fade design is even cheaper - down from $/£225 to $/£168.75.

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Finally, and in the US only, the Black and yellow Nirvana Time Teller is down from $175 to just $131.25.

Nixon Watches: 25% off site wide sale

American watch and accessories brand Nixon are holding a four-day sale to celebrate their 28th birthday. There’s 25% off right across the site, and that includes chunky savings on the reamining line of Nirvana watches. The sale runs between August 14-18 - so get in quick!

The Nirvana Sentry Wobble is my favourite design, with Kurt Cobain’s famous smiley face design front and centre. But the most eye-catching detail is that the watch face has been contorted and squeezed to give it its “wobble” look. In addition, the watch has a 50m waterproof rating and it’s available in two distinctive colour combinations.

The Nirvana Sentry Leather has a sunburst colour design on the face which Nixon call Unplug Fade. Rather than numbers around the circumference, the watch face has letters spelling the band’s name. The watch strap takes its inspiration from Nirvana’s “sweater selections” with the result a “cushy leather band.”

As for the US-only Nirvana Time Teller, it features the smiley face logo in the centre of the watch in black, with the numbers displayed in vibrant yellow.

The Nixon site-wide sale runs August 14-18, so get in quick before the deal door slams shut.