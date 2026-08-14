Get your grunge on this weekend with 25% off Nixon’s eye-popping Nirvana watches - but be quick
Nixon celebrate their 28th birthday with sweeping site-wide discounts, and that includes their classic Nirvana timepieces which are on sale on both sides of the Atlantic
Nixon watches have a long history of collaborations with music artists, including past partnerships with Metallica, the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones. Sadly, all those watch designs have long since sold out - but one that’s still going strong is the American brand’s Nirvana watch range.
Launched in 2024, only four designs still remain available - but the good news is that all of them currently have a 25% discount through August 18 and are part of a site-wide sale celebrating the Nixon’s 28th birthday.
The Nirvana Sentry Wobble in either the Yellow Smiley colour scheme or its Matte Super Black/Blue counterpart are both down from $/£375 to $/£281.25. The next Nirvana watch on sale is the Sentry Leather version in its starburst Unplug Fade design is even cheaper - down from $/£225 to $/£168.75.
Finally, and in the US only, the Black and yellow Nirvana Time Teller is down from $175 to just $131.25.
Nixon Watches: 25% off site wide sale
American watch and accessories brand Nixon are holding a four-day sale to celebrate their 28th birthday. There’s 25% off right across the site, and that includes chunky savings on the reamining line of Nirvana watches. The sale runs between August 14-18 - so get in quick!
The Nirvana Sentry Wobble is my favourite design, with Kurt Cobain’s famous smiley face design front and centre. But the most eye-catching detail is that the watch face has been contorted and squeezed to give it its “wobble” look. In addition, the watch has a 50m waterproof rating and it’s available in two distinctive colour combinations.
The Nirvana Sentry Leather has a sunburst colour design on the face which Nixon call Unplug Fade. Rather than numbers around the circumference, the watch face has letters spelling the band’s name. The watch strap takes its inspiration from Nirvana’s “sweater selections” with the result a “cushy leather band.”
As for the US-only Nirvana Time Teller, it features the smiley face logo in the centre of the watch in black, with the numbers displayed in vibrant yellow.
The Nixon site-wide sale runs August 14-18, so get in quick before the deal door slams shut.
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Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
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