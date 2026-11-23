You can never have too much great TV, as far as we’re concerned – and you’re guaranteed to get plenty of it with a Paramount+ subscription. Indeed, the platform doesn’t just offer top movies and brilliant series’ like MobLand, Dexter: Resurrection and, of course, South Park – it’s also got loads of ace music shows and documentaries to binge on. And with the Christmas holidays on the horizon, this time-limited Black Friday deal means you can queue up your sofa-bound festive viewing with a huge discount – from just £2.50 / $2.99 a month for the first two months .

So, what exactly is this great music content I’m talking about? Well, Black Sabbath fans on both sides of the Atlantic will go batshit crazy for the documentary Ozzy: No Escape from Now, which follows the Prince of Darkness as he gears up for one final performance, last year’s triumphant, emotional Back To The Beginning concert.

Paramount+ Black Friday deal: Save up to 75%

🇬🇧In the UK: Standard is £2.50 a month for the first two months (then £9.99 a month), while Premium is £3.25 a month (then £12.99). Standard gives you ad-free on-demand viewing in Full HD on two devices at once. Premium adds 4K and Dolby Atmos on supported titles and devices, plus up to four simultaneous streams. 🇺🇸In the US: Essential and Premium are both $2.99 a month for the first two months. After that, Essential renews at $8.99 a month and Premium at $13.99 a month, plus tax where applicable. Premium includes Showtime and removes ads from on-demand viewing, though live TV still carries ads.

Now, if you like your rock music with an abundance of Spandex, Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal is an awesome three-part series that focuses on the music that came strutting out of LA’s Sunset Strip. And then there’s Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, in which the Rush frontman goes surfing with Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and drops in on Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Hole’s Melissa Auf der Maur and Primus’s Les Claypool.

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As for films, UK viewers can pair School of Rock with Wayne’s World for a totally dude-acious double bill. Still not satiated? How about finishing up with the mega Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. In the US, there’s Bob Marley: One Love, which looks back at the life of the late reggae legend.

You’ve got until Monday 30 November to get the deal. In the UK, Paramount+ has knocked 75% off its Standard and Premium monthly plans for the first two months, meaning they’re now £2.50 and £3.50 a month respectively. In the US, both tiers are the same price during the offer, so I’d be tempted to just go for Premium. Just keep an eye on the renewal price if you’re planning to stick around. And the best bit? You can cancel at any time, meaning you can take advantage of the deal, then cancel before it shoots back up to full price.