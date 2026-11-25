Metal Hammer has teamed up with hardcore frontrunners Hatebreed for a bundle celebrating the band’s crushing new album, Fatal Paradox.

Only through the Louder webstore, you can get your hands on our latest issue with an exclusive cover featuring the Connecticut giants. It comes with a stunning red vinyl edition of Fatal Paradox, not available anywhere else in Europe. Get your copy now!

There’s an in-depth interview with Hatebreed’s founding lead singer Jamey Jasta inside the new issue, delving back into his anarchic youth and his decades of hardcore dominance.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

“I think every kid in my neighbourhood, at one point, we were going down the road of becoming arsonists, anarchists, sociopaths or worse,” Jasta recalls. “Around 11, 12, 13, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, if I keep this shit up, I’m going to juvie or worse.’”

He also remembers the chaotic making of their music video for I Will Be Heard, directed by future The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb.

“MTV said, ‘We don’t want to play this type of moshing.’ We edited it, and then they ended up playing that type of moshing in an AFI video [The Leaving Song, Pt II, also directed by Webb]. In that AFI video, those kids are actually moshing to Hatebreed. Marc and his team played them Hatebreed!”

The new Hammer also contains a blockbuster interview with Trivium’s Matt Heafy, as the Florida metal stars prepared to release Crown In The Grave, their first album in five years.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The album follows a tumultuous period for the four-piece, which included their singer/guitarist weathering multiple physical injuries.

“I herniated a couple of discs,” he says. “I also tore my abductor. I tore my hip. I tore my other hip. I fucked my finger. All this shit. It was like The Dark Knight Rises. It was Batman after Bane had just beat the shit out of him. That was me.”

Elsewhere, we head to Las Vegas for the biggest metal event of the year – Metallica’s residency at the Sphere – to bring you all the action from opening night.

Avatar reveal why they formed a circle and slapped their bare asses while recording The Eagle Has Landed, and Floor Jansen takes your questions on Nightwish, After Forever and why she’d love to collaborate with popstar Pink.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta gets the Hammer Interview treatment, Polyphia guitar hero Tim Henson explains why he loves breaking metal’s boundaries, and we pay tribute to legendary Venom frontman Cronos.

Former Arch Enemy frontwoman Alissa-White Gluz introduces new band Blue Medusa, while Japanese ragga-metallers SiM tell us why they’re taking over the world – with cats.

Plus, we meet peasant-metallers Netherwilds! Along with Britallica – the metal tribute to the princess of pop.

All this, along with Bill Bailey, Cult Of Luna, Linkin Park, Carnifex, Evanescence, Beartooth, Amon Amarth, I Prevail, Spiritbox, Judas Priest, The Hu and Twin Temple and more.

Order your copy – with the Hatebreed cover and vinyl – via the Louder webstore!