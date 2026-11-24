Get up to 60% off merch and bundles from Metallica, Pink Floyd, Iron Maiden and more in our special Black Friday sale
Plus, orders over £15 come with their own mystery magazine!
Bundles and merchandise from bands such as Metallica, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Ghost, The Pretty Reckless, Machine Head, Mastodon and more are available for up to 60 percent off in the Louder Black Friday sale!
T-shirts and hoodies from dozens of alternative artists – plus magazine bundles with merch, art prints and other goodies – can be bought with serious discounts now, and those who spend more than £15 on their order also get a free mystery magazine thrown in at no extra charge!
Items covered in this extensive discount include swag from Iron Maiden, featuring their undead mascot Eddie as he appears on their iconic artwork for the Fear Of The Dark album and the Run To The Hills single, as well as in other striking designs.
Offerings from Metallica, Black Sabbath, Sleep Token and Bring Me The Horizon will please any metalhead – if not yourself, maybe for someone else as part of the Christmas shopping!
Also available are special editions of Metal Hammer issues, including copies of issue 389, featuring an exclusive Papa Emeritus cover and t-shirt tying in with Ghost’s 2024 blockbuster event, Rite Here Rite Now.
Classic rock aficionados can get their hands on discounted merch from AC/DC, Deep Purple, Motörhead, David Bowie, The Smashing Pumpkins and others, while prog fans can buy Genesis and a whole array of Pink Floyd shirts!
Many back-issues of Prog can be bought in exclusive bundles, as well, such as issue 152 with an exclusive Evergrey cover, plus a signed art card and sticker celebrating the Gothenburg prog favourites.
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“On every album, we try to find something fresh. To have a new angle of writing,” keyboard player Rikard Zander told Prog inside. “It comes naturally, because [every album] is a new project. We’re a couple of years older. We never think of an old hit record and think we need to make it again.”
See the full array of merch and bundles on offer, and get yours while stocks last, via the Louder store now!
Louder is the ultimate resource for alternative music coverage and the home of iconic rock brands Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. With a combined reach of over five million followers across social media, we're the largest and most influential alternative music website in the world.
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