"A powerful tribute to the unbreakable connection between music, tradition and the human spirit." Depeche Mode’s acclaimed concert film M to premiere on Netflix this week

Depeche Mode's acclaimed 2025 concert film M will be streamed on Netflix in the UK, US and Europe from Friday, December 9.

The feature-length film, conceptualised and directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias, documents the Essex band’s three sold-out shows at the Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City on September 21, 23 and 25, 2023, and uses nearly 200,000 fans’ fervent connection with the band as a window into Depeche Mode's global influence, with what the film-makers say is "a powerful tribute to the unbreakable connection between music, tradition and the human spirit.”



The idea behind the film was “to explore the parallels between the themes on Depeche Mode’s latest album Memento Mori and the deep connection to death and mortality in Mexican culture.”



“At its core, our new film M is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people," Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan said last year, “and Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story that through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City.”



Depeche Mode: M premiered at the Tribeca film festival in New York in June last year.

Dave Gahan and bandmate Martin Gore spoke about the film and their music during a live audience Q&A session at the festival, moderated by film critic Bilge Ebiri.



“We're all kind of hovering between life and death,” Ebiri noted, “and the music captures that. And that's been the special thing about your music for so long. You guys sing about dark subjects very often, but really... dance.”



“There is a playful aspect to death,” Dave Gahan agreed.

Watch the trailer for the film below.

Depeche Mode - DEPECHE MODE: M (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On